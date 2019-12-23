Baylor senior guard Juicy Landrum earned Big 12 co-Player of the Week on the strength of her 42-point, 14 3-pointer performance last week against Arkansas State.
Landrum’s performance helped the sixth-ranked Lady Bears remain in the top 10 for the 100th consecutive week.
Landrum went 14-of-23 from beyond the arc versus Arkansas State on Wednesday to set NCAA, Big 12 and Baylor single-game records.
Baylor’s record was nine, the Big 12’s was 11 and the NCAA’s was 13 heading into the contest before Landrum eclipsed them all.
Landrum’s 42 points were a career high, which nearly doubled her previous best of 23 points at TCU, Jan. 12. It was just the 16th 40-point performance in Baylor history, and her 42 points ranked as the ninth-highest single-game output in school history.
Landrum shared the conference honor with Texas center Charli Collier, who averaged 15 points and 17.5 rebounds in a pair of wins last week against Ohio and No. 1 Stanford. In the win against top-ranked Stanford, the sophomore led the Longhorns with a game-high 20 points and game-high and career-high 19 rebounds.
Baylor’s season continues with a game against Morehead State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Ferrell Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.