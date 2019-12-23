Sports Brice column year end (copy)

Baylor guard Juicy Landrum (20) celebrates with teammates Te'a Cooper (right), NaLyssa Smith (left) and others after Landrum tossed in 14 3-pointers in a victory over Arkansas State last week. 

Baylor senior guard Juicy Landrum earned Big 12 co-Player of the Week on the strength of her 42-point, 14 3-pointer performance last week against Arkansas State.

Landrum’s performance helped the sixth-ranked Lady Bears remain in the top 10 for the 100th consecutive week.

Landrum went 14-of-23 from beyond the arc versus Arkansas State on Wednesday to set NCAA, Big 12 and Baylor single-game records.

Baylor’s record was nine, the Big 12’s was 11 and the NCAA’s was 13 heading into the contest before Landrum eclipsed them all.

Landrum’s 42 points were a career high, which nearly doubled her previous best of 23 points at TCU, Jan. 12. It was just the 16th 40-point performance in Baylor history, and her 42 points ranked as the ninth-highest single-game output in school history.

Landrum shared the conference honor with Texas center Charli Collier, who averaged 15 points and 17.5 rebounds in a pair of wins last week against Ohio and No. 1 Stanford. In the win against top-ranked Stanford, the sophomore led the Longhorns with a game-high 20 points and game-high and career-high 19 rebounds.

Baylor’s season continues with a game against Morehead State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Ferrell Center.

