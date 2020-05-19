Former Stanford guard DiJonai Carrington donned a Baylor sweatshirt and announced that she’ll be joining the Lady Bears basketball program in a tweet posted Monday night.
"I’M GOING TO BAYLOR!!!! #SicEm,” Carrington tweeted.
She included four photos with the announcement, all of them featuring placards highlighting her dual degrees in psychology and African & African American Studies from Stanford.
Carrington, a native of San Diego, Calif., started all 36 games for the Cardinal as a junior in the 2018-19 season when she helped Stanford advance to the Elite Eight. She averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds that season.
She suffered a knee injury early in the 2019-20 season and played in only five games, which allowed her to get a medical redshirt. She announced her decision to enter the transfer portal in late April and picked Baylor over Connecticut and Oregon.
Carrington, a versatile 5-foot-11 player, continues a trend of high-profile graduate transfers choosing Baylor.
Chloe Jackson came to the Lady Bears from LSU for the 2018-19 season and played the pivotal point guard role in Baylor winning its third national championship. Last season, Te’a Cooper grad transferred to Baylor from South Carolina and earned All-Big 12 first team as a point guard.
Carrington was a five-star guard coming out of San Diego Horizon High School in 2016. She was the 34th-ranked player in her class and a McDonald’s All-American.
Carrington’s father, Darren Carrington, played defensive back for eight seasons in the NFL with the Broncos, Lions, Chargers, Jaguars and Raiders. Her brother, Darren Carrington II, played wide receiver at Oregon and Utah.
