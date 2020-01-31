AUSTIN — The Baylor and Texas women’s basketball teams sized each other up for a few minutes at the start of the first quarter.
The Lady Bears and Longhorns traded little jabs in the second quarter.
And then second-ranked Baylor landed a knockout punch early in the second half.
The Lady Bears held Texas to five points in the third quarter and ran away from the Longhorns on the way to a 64-44 victory on Friday night at the Frank Erwin Center.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said she didn’t know if it was exceptional defense or tough shooting for Texas that allowed the Lady Bears to dominate after halftime. Longhorns coach Karen Aston, however, admitted that Baylor was just stronger at the point of attack.
“I thought Baylor punched us in the third quarter and we didn’t respond very well at all,” Aston said. “They found the mismatches when we had to go small some. I thought they did a good job of that. … We just didn’t take the punch very well.”
Forward Queen Egbo came off the bench to lead Baylor with 17 points while guard DiDi Richards posted her second-straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and also tallied six assists. Point guard Te’a Cooper scored 13 and forward Lauren Cox had 10 points and nine rebounds.
“We have so many great posts, you just kind of pick which one is on that night,” Richards said. “Queen was the one that was on. The one that’s giving you the biggest target and that was Queen. She wanted the ball and we got it to her.”
Guard Lashann Higgs scored 10 bench points for Texas, but she was the only Longhorn in double digits.
Baylor held Longhorns center Charli Collier — Texas’ leading scorer at 14.2 points per game – to 1 of 10 shooting and three points.
“I’ll take (the 6-foot-5 Collier) shooting a 3 out there instead of posting me up all night,” Mulkey said.
Baylor’s clamp down on the Longhorns resulted in Texas making just 2 of 16 field goals in the third quarter. That enabled the Lady Bears to take over, extending a five-point edge at the break to 23 entering the fourth quarter.
Egbo made an inside basket with 7:49 left in the third quarter and got fouled on the play. Egbo missed the and-one free throw, but Cox corralled the rebound. The Lady Bears swung the ball around the perimeter and Cooper nailed a 3-pointer from near the top of the arc.
That five-point possession boosted Baylor’s lead to 38-26 and the Lady Bears kept going. Cooper drove the baseline for a layup that put Baylor in front by 18, capping an 11-0 run and Texas never got back within 15 the rest of the way.
By defeating Texas (14-7, 6-3 Big 12) for the seventh straight time, Baylor (19-1, 8-0) gained some separation from one of its closest competitors in conference. The Lady Bears, aiming to win their 10th-straight Big 12 regular season title, are two games clear of the rest of the league. TCU is closest to Baylor at two games back.
“There is a mentality you have to have every day you walk into practice and every day for 18 games if you want to win the league and they obviously have that mentality and that culture that is expected from player to player to player to player,” Aston said.
Texas grabbed a four-point lead early in the second quarter, but Baylor responded by being more aggressive on both ends.
Egbo and Cooper each hit jumpers to tie the Longhorns and the Lady Bears kept going on a 7-0 mini run.
After Texas regained a two-point edge, Baylor came back with a 9-0 surge built on baskets by its big lineup of Richards, forward NaLyssa Smith, Egbo and Cox. Egbo made a layup on an assist from Richards that put the Lady Bears in front 27-20, the largest lead by either team in the first half.
Baylor took a 29-24 advantage to the break on the strength of holding the Longhorns to 27-percent shooting from the field.
Smith scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in 11 minutes as she continues to work back into action while dealing with a high ankle sprain.
“We’re grinding wins out guys until we can get NaLyssa Smith (back full time),” Mulkey said. “This kid right here (Egbo) and Moon Ursin are warriors and they could start at any program in America. … But (Smith) is dying to get out there to play.”
