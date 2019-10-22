Baylor senior guard Juicy Landrum has been named one of 20 players on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list.
The Meyers Drysdale Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, honors the nation’s top women’s college basketball shooting guard.
Landrum, a 3-point sharpshooter for the Lady Bears the last two seasons, boosted her production to 11.1 points per game in helping Baylor win the national championship last season.
The local La Vega high school product enters her senior season at Baylor shooting .394 from 3-poing range for her career. Landrum hit 63 of 161 from beyond the arc during the 2018-2019 season. She starts this season needing to make 16 3-pointers to tie Jessika Stratton for 10th place in career 3-pointers made for the Lady Bears.
Landrum is joined on the Meyers Drysdale Award watch list by fellow Big 12 players Taylor Robertson of Oklahoma and Tynice Martin of West Virginia.
