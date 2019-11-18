The brand new college hoops season has been unwrapped, banners have been hung and rings have been distributed.
Now it’s time to turn up the intensity a little as the No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears host a ranked nonconference opponent.
The 22nd-ranked South Florida Bulls come into the Ferrell Center to play the defending national champion Lady Bears at 7 on Tuesday night.
South Florida (4-0) has a win over then-No. 15 Texas to its credit. The Bulls defeated the Longhorns, 64-57, on Nov. 8 in Tampa, Fla.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said her team is primarily focused on getting better, but South Florida has the Lady Bears’ attention as well.
“It’ll be about us this whole nonconference,” Mulkey said. “But you’ve got to know how good they are. (They have) a lot of international kids. They play in that league with UConn and they’re picked second in that league.”
Mulkey singled out Bulls 6-foot forward Bethy Mununga, who is averaging 12.8 points and 10.8 rebounds, as an outstanding interior player. Mununga has 21 offensive rebounds through four games and is shooting 72 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, Baylor (3-0) will continue to play without preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox, who has a stress reaction in her right foot. Mulkey has said the remedy for the injury, which can be the precursor to a stress fracture, is to rest the foot until symptoms subside.
Until then, it will be up to Baylor to replace Cox by committee, especially on the defensive end.
“Our post players have their hands full with getting defensive rebounds,” Mulkey said. “Our guards now have to help us rebound more than they ever have because we’re losing that with Cox. Everybody’s got to help us on the defensive end of the floor.”
Baylor misses Cox on the offensive end as well. But the Lady Bears showed last week that they have plenty of options to get the ball in the basket.
Baylor point guard Te’a Cooper, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday, scored 23 points with a career-high 10 assists in the Lady Bears’ 112-42 victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday.
Additionally, sophomore forward Queen Egbo notched her first career start and posted a career-best 21 points against the Huskies.
In all, Baylor had four players in double-digit scoring their last time out as forward NaLyssa Smith pitched in 16 and Erin DeGrate added 14.
“I look at it this way: it’s an opportunity for someone to shine,” Mulkey said. “We have enough returning players for them to shine.”
