The Baylor Lady Bears headed for Manhattan, Kans., on Friday as they prepare for the second half of Big 12 play, which begins on Saturday at Kansas State.
The defending national champion Lady Bears still have nine regular season games remaining before shifting into tournament mode. But they already have achieved a number many programs in college basketball will be fighting to attain over the next month.
Baylor notched its 20th win of the season by defeating Kansas, 97-44, on Wednesday night. For the Lady Bears (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) and head coach Kim Mulkey that’s 20-consecutive seasons of at least 20 wins.
“That’s probably the measuring stick for me personally,” Mulkey said. “You will hear of coaches who win a national championship or get to a Final Four. Teams can get on a roll. For me personally, I look at coaches through the years and across the country and go ‘How many years have they been doing it and how well have they been doing it?’”
Mulkey’s career record stands at 596-100 as Baylor prepares to tip off against Kansas State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. As the Lady Bears coach approaches her 600th win, the team is pursuing some meaningful goals in the present. Baylor leads the Big 12 by two games in its quest for a 10th-straight regular season conference title.
Beyond that, the Lady Bears are fresh off their third national championship, which they claimed last April and they’re in the hunt for another one. Baylor is ranked No. 2 in the nation by the Associated Press and No. 1 in the Coaches poll.
Before boarding the plane on Friday, Mulkey took a moment to reflect on where the program stands.
“These are the greatest years of our lives right now,” Mulkey said. “You’ve got a grand baby, you’ve won championships and you love your team and just go play.”
The Lady Bears coach pointed to the continuity of her coaching staff as a major factor of their success. Four members of Mulkey’s staff — Bill Brock, Sytia Messer, Johnny Derrick and Jennifer Roberts — have been with the program for seven years or longer.
Furthermore, the players that boarded the plane for Kansas on Friday included eight members of last year’s national championship squad.
And, oh by the way, the Lady Bears are currently on a run of 50 straight Big 12 wins and counting. It all suggests that this Baylor squad is equipped to keep gaining momentum as the program passes milestones.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith had been limited by a high ankle sprain of late. She missed two games and was well below her average minutes in two more. But that changed on Wednesday night as Smith posted 23 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes of action in the Lady Bears’ victory over Kansas. “It’s good to just see her get back in the flow,” Baylor forward Lauren Cox said. “It’s always hard coming back from an injury, so it was good to see her do so well in that game because we’re going to need her when the tournament comes around. “
