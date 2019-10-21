Baylor graduate transfer guard Te’a Cooper has been selected to the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list, which features 20 of the nation’s top point guards going into the 2019-2020 season.
Cooper transferred to Baylor from South Carolina for her final season of eligibility after helping the Gamecocks to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in March. She averaged 11.9 point last season to lead South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors.
Cooper and Texas point guard Sug Sutton are the only two Big 12 representatives on the 20-player watch list.
