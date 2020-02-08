MANHATTAN, Kan. – While struggling through a frustrating afternoon on the offensive end, the Baylor Lady Bears leaned on their defense and persevered for a road win over Kansas State.
The Lady Bears made a key run in the second quarter, then stiff armed Kansas State in the second half to grasp a 54-40 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) held Kansas State to 21-percent shooting from the field, including 0 for 18 from beyond the arc, to earn its 41st-straight Big 12 win on the road.
Lady Bears Te’a Cooper, Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards combined to make just 10 of 39 shots and none of them scored more than eight points.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said it was the kind of game that shows what a grind Big 12 play can be.
“I’d like to tell you it was their defense, but I don’t think it was,” Mulkey said. “I’d like to tell you our defense was great too. Don’t think it was. Just an ugly game. … I think you’re in February, it’s the grind of the season. You’re in the second half of the Big 12 now. Kids are trying hard. It just happens. That was tough to coach and tough to watch I’m sure for the fans.”
Juicy Landrum came through with 11 points and NaLyssa Smith added 10 to buoy Baylor.
Kansas State edged ahead 15-13 when guard Christianna Carr hit a mid-range jump shot with 7:16 left in the second quarter.
The Lady Bears responded with the kind of run that has been their signature in Big 12 play this season. Landrum ignited an 18-1 spurt that helped Baylor establish a 13-point lead at the break.
Landrum went to the basket for a layup, hit a mid-range jump shot and converted a clever skip pass from Caitlin Bickle into a 3-pointer. Those three baskets from Landrum helped the Lady Bears score nine points in 2:30 of game time and change the complexion of the contest.
Cox, Smith and Cooper kept the Baylor surge going as the two forwards made inside baskets and Cooper hit a trey from near the top of the key to put Baylor up 29-15 with just under 90 seconds left in the half.
The Lady Bears’ defense clamped down on Kansas State for most of the second quarter. The Wildcats didn’t make a field goal in the last seven minutes before the break.
Kansas State shot 21 percent from the field in the first half.
Both teams started slow. Baylor made just 4 of 13 field goals in the first quarter.
Landrum made all four of the shots she took in the first half and led the Lady Bears at the break with nine points.
Baylor took its largest lead at 21 points when Queen Egbo grabbed a rebound and put it back late in the third quarter.
But Kansas State (10-11, 4-6) went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter and cut the Lady Bears’ lead to 10.
Cooper got inside for a layup and Smith finished a fast break with another layup to stop the Kansas State run and gave Baylor enough breathing room to finish off the victory.
While Mulkey didn’t heap praise on either team in the postgame press conference, a win is a win, even for the defending national champions.
“We found a way to win and that’s hard to do,” Mulkey said.
