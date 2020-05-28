The Baylor Lady Bears will put their perfect record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on the line when Baylor travels to play at Arkansas next season.
The Big 12 and SEC released the matchups on Thursday, though the dates and times are still to be determined.
The Lady Bears defeated Georgia, 72-38, on Dec. 4 last year to improve to 4-0 all-time in the event, which started in 2014.
The other matchups in next season’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge include South Carolina at Iowa State, Kentucky at Kansas State, Alabama at Oklahoma State, Texas A&M at Texas, Tennessee at West Virginia, Kansas at Mississippi, Oklahoma at Georgia, TCU at Missouri and Texas Tech at Vanderbilt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.