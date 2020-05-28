Georgia Baylor Basketball (copy) (copy)

Baylor center Queen Egbo (center) scores past Georgia guard Que Morrison (left) in the second half of the Lady Bears’ 72-38 victory.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

The Baylor Lady Bears will put their perfect record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on the line when Baylor travels to play at Arkansas next season.

The Big 12 and SEC released the matchups on Thursday, though the dates and times are still to be determined.

The Lady Bears defeated Georgia, 72-38, on Dec. 4 last year to improve to 4-0 all-time in the event, which started in 2014.

The other matchups in next season’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge include South Carolina at Iowa State, Kentucky at Kansas State, Alabama at Oklahoma State, Texas A&M at Texas, Tennessee at West Virginia, Kansas at Mississippi, Oklahoma at Georgia, TCU at Missouri and Texas Tech at Vanderbilt.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments