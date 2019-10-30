From the start, the Baylor Lady Bears’ exhibition game against Lubbock Christian was about more than basketball.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey wore a T-shirt commemorating sisters Lauren and Whitney Cox and Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Awareness night, matching the T-shirts worn by Baylor’s coaching staff and bench players.
But it was also an opportunity for Baylor, which was ranked No. 2 in the nation when the Associated Press preseason poll came out on Wednesday, to hone its game against a fellow defending national champion.
While the Lady Bears were winning the program’s third national title last spring, Lubbock Christian claimed its second NCAA Division II championship in the last four years.
Baylor’s Lauren Cox led her team to a 98-63 victory over the Lady Chaps. Cox finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks.
Grad transfer point guard Te’a Cooper pitched in 20 points, nailing 4 of 5 3-pointers, in 22 minutes of action. And grad transfer center Erin Degrate posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“The defending national champions in Division I against the defending national champions in Division II and two sisters playing against each other — I don’t know that we’ll ever see it again. We might,” Mulkey said. “But I thought it was a great game to choose to do (T1D Awareness).”
Lauren Cox was diagnosed with T1D as a 7-year-old, then her younger sister Whitney, a 6-foor-1 freshman forward at Lubbock Christian, was diagnosed with diabetes in February of 2018. Both players have made it a point to use their platform as college athletes to promote T1D awareness. This was the second straight season that Baylor hosted a T1D Awareness game.
Lauren Cox easily made the transition from pregame ceremony to her in-game duties as she scored Baylor’s first basket just eight seconds into the contest.
Although Lubbock Christian stayed closed for most of the first quarter, the Lady Bears took control of the scoreboard by halftime.
DiDi Richards ran point for most of the second quarter as Baylor went on a 15-4 run through the first five minutes of the period. Richards had four points and an assist during the surge that put the Lady Bears ahead, 41-22.
Cooper picked up two fouls in the first half and played just seven minutes during the first two quarters. Additionally, like in the exhibition opener on Friday, Mulkey kept sophomore forwards NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo on the bench for the entire game.
That left Richards and Cox to play 18 and 17 minutes respectively in the first half. They both made the most of it.
Cox had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists at the break while Richards had six points, two steals, and an assist with just one turnover.
Degrate scored 11 points, making 3 of 3 free throws, and grabbed five rebounds in the first half. That helped the Lady Bears build a 52-29 lead at halftime.
Whitney Cox didn’t play in the Lady Chaps’ 10-point loss at Texas on Monday night. But she got in the game early in the second and fourth quarters and was briefly guarded by her Lady Bear big sister.
“It was fun,” Lauren Cox said. “I was messing with her and talking to her. It’s just fun. It’s the last time we’ll ever be on the same court.”
BEAR FACTS: Before the game Lauren and Whitney Cox and their family presented a check for $3,000 from Melvin Bruggeman to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Bruggeman, who passed away in September, was Whitney and Lauren’s grandfather and a faithful supporter of their basketball careers. It was announced that Mulkey donated $5,000 in the names of Lauren and Whitney Cox to the JDRF as well.
