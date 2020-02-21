For the Baylor Lady Bears, the stage of the season has arrived to reach out and grasp another Big 12 championship.
The Lady Bears (24-1, 13-0), who are pursuing their 10th-straight regular season conference title, have a three-game lead in the Big 12 with five games left on the schedule.
Baylor hosts Oklahoma at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. If the Lady Bears win, they’ll be one victory or a loss by second-place TCU away from clinching at least a share of the Big 12 crown.
After the Lady Bears celebrated Kim Mulkey’s 600th victory in Lubbock on Tuesday night, they quickly returned to the task at hand.
“We never talked about 600 wins. I never brought it up,” Mulkey said. “The 600 wins was talked about after they picked me up on the court after the game and in the locker room. … But what we did talk about before the game and after the game is how many remaining games we have, how many do we need to win to win our 10th-consecutive Big 12 championship. Those are the things we’ve talked about from the time we open that notebook when we started our first practice.”
Baylor will try to take the next step toward the title against an Oklahoma team that put up a fight at the start of both teams’ Big 12 opener way back on Jan. 4.
Oklahoma (12-13, 5-8) jumped out to a 15-4 lead over the Lady Bears in that early-January game when Sooners forward Madi Williams hit a 3-pointer five minutes into the first quarter.
But the Lady Bears roared back with a 29-0 run to take control of the road game at the Lloyd Noble Center. Baylor guard Te’a Cooper shined during that key run and for most of the afternoon as she scored her season high of 32 points, leading Baylor to a 77-56 victory.
Most the time, a team doesn’t have eight weeks between the first time it plays a conference opponent and the rematch. So what does Baylor do to size up a Sooners team it played so long ago?
“You get as much current film as you can,” Mulkey said. “And then you put little things that they did against us in the film so that we’re prepared.”
It might help that Baylor is currently starting three seniors, a junior and a sophomore and that four of those players logged significant minutes on the national championship team a year ago.
Senior forward Lauren Cox has played more than 125 games in a Baylor uniform, so she knows what it takes to battle through the Big 12 schedule.
“It’s tough. You’ve got to do all the things off the court just to take care of your body,” Cox said. “Eat right, go in the training room, ice, stretch, whatever you need to do just to keep going, keep fighting.”
BEAR FACTS: Senior guard Juicy Landrum reached 1,000 points for her career in Baylor’s 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday. She led the Lady Bears with 19 and now has 1,004 for her career. … Baylor’s Big 12 winning streak reached 54 games after it defeated Texas Tech this week. That’s the equivalent of three full conference seasons. The Lady Bears are pursuing their third-straight perfect run through the conference after going 18-0 in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.