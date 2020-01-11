Even with all the attention surrounding the Baylor Lady Bears’ trip to play top-ranked Connecticut this week, coach Kim Mulkey never let the ongoing conference schedule fly under the radar.
Now Baylor, ranked No. 6 at the moment, has a victory over the No. 1 team in the nation to its credit.
And Mulkey is still focused on Big 12 action.
The Lady Bears (12-1, 1-0 in conference) play their first Big 12 home game of the season when they host Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor is due for a move up in the rankings if they defeat the Cowgirls, but first things first.
“Are we so happy that we think we’re going to roll the ball out there and beat them? No,” Mulkey said. “We don’t operate that way. We came back (to practice on Saturday) and in the film room (Friday) and we worked.”
Oklahoma State (10-4, 1-1) comes to town trying to bounce back from a two-point home loss against Oklahoma on Wednesday.
The Cowgirls have struggled against top-level competition so far this season. They have double-digit losses in games against No. 1 Oregon, No. 8 Louisville and No. 12 Texas A&M.
But Mulkey pointed out that they rank high in certain effort stat categories and the Lady Bears’ coach is wary of the Cowgirls’ top two scorers.
Forward Vivian Gray averages 20.1 points and has good range as a shooter as she has made 19 3-pointers this season. Her frontcourt teammate Natasha Mack is close behind at 17.3 points per game and leads the Big 12 with 13.6 rebounds per game.
“They’re going to get the majority of their shots and they’re good,” Mulkey said.
Baylor masterfully worked the inside-outside game against UConn on Thursday.
Point guard Te’a Cooper scored a game-high 27 points and led the way as the Lady Bears hit seven 3-pointers versus the Huskies. While that’s not a huge number of 3s, it helped open the way or Baylor’s posts.
Lady Bears forwards NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox took advantage by producing 20 and 16 points respectively.
That will likely be Baylor’s objective again in the half court sets. Mulkey said she wants Cooper and Juicy Landrum to look for their shots from 3-point range.
However, Baylor showed in its conference opener at Oklahoma last week that the fast break will be a useful tool in Big 12 games.
The Lady Bears scored 18 fast-break points in their win over the Sooners. Baylor ran the court particularly well in a 29-0 run that KOd Oklahoma.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor enters the Oklahoma State contest with a 42-game winning streak in Big 12 action and a 47-game home winning streak. The Lady Bears are on quest to claim their 10th consecutive regular season conference title.
