After sweeping five games to win last weekend’s Getterman Classic, the Baylor softball team hopes to experience the same kind of success in this weekend’s Baylor Invitational.
But it’s going to be much tougher against an impressive field that includes No. 17 Minnesota.
The Lady Bears (8-2) open the tournament Friday against Tulsa (8-1) at 3:45 p.m. before facing Illinois (5-3) at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Baylor plays Texas State (7-2) at 2:30 p.m. before facing Minnesota (5-4) at 4:45 p.m. The Lady Bears will finish against Illinois at 11 a.m. Sunday.
“It’s one of the strongest fields we’ve had for this tournament overall,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We occasionally had a good team come in, but we have this many teams that are all good. I told the girls that somebody could play really well this weekend and not win a ballgame. That’s the quality of this tournament.”
The most encouraging sign for the Lady Bears is senior right-hander Gia Rodoni, who has pitched superbly with a 4-1 record with a 1.27 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 27.2 innings after missing last season following knee surgery.
But Moore wants to see more production from his bullpen that includes Sidney Holman-Mansell, Aliyah Pritchett and Madison Lindsey.
“I certainly like what Gia’s been doing lately,” Moore said. “I couldn’t ask for much more out of her this early. I want to see a little more efficiency out of the other ones. We don’t have to be in midseason form, we don’t have to see postseason type pitching out of them. But we just want to see improvements in small amounts.”
Baylor’s offense has shown great potential up and down the lineup as the Lady Bears are collectively hitting .353 with three homers and nine stolen bases.
Third baseman Lou Gilbert leads the starters with a .444 batting average while centerfielder Kyla Walker and second baseman Nicky Dawson are each hitting .400. Designated hitter Josie Bower has shown some power potential while hitting .368. Catcher Taylor Ellis is hitting .367 while rightfielder Maddison Kettler is hitting .364 and first baseman Goose McGlaun .360.
Moore expects his players to be challenged by the pitching depth they’ll see this weekend.
“We know they can go to their bullpens and have quality pitching,” Moore said. “A lot of times you want to run their No. 1 out and it changes significantly, but I don’t know if it’s going to change a whole lot this weekend when you run a pitcher out and see who they have in their bullpen. Every team has at least two pitchers.”
Moore said Dawson’s status will be day-to-day as she recovers from a hamstring injury suffered last weekend.
“We’re playing it safe,” Moore said. “We don’t want to make a mistake and have her miss four or five weeks of the season because we were too greedy early. I can tell you right now we’re going to err on the side of caution with her.”
The Illinois roster includes former Midway star Rhein Trochim, a junior outfielder.
“We need to keep that same aggressive mindset that we had in those five games at the Getterman Classic,” Bower said. “Even though these are some really good teams, I believe we can beat all of them.”
