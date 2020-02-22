The Baylor softball team is making a habit of delivering great pitching performances and finding just enough offense to pull out games with late-inning runs.
If the Lady Bears follow that script all season, that’s OK with coach Glenn Moore.
Gia Rodoni went the distance as the Lady Bears squeezed out a 2-1 win over No. 17 Minnesota Saturday night after freshman Aliyah Pritchett threw a complete game in a 2-1 win over Texas State earlier in the day.
The Lady Bears (12-2) have won all four games in the Baylor Invitational to stretch their winning streak to 10 games. Baylor will complete the tournament against Illinois at 11 a.m. Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
“We certainly are waiting late in the game to take care of things for sure,” Moore said. “We’re playing great competition, and when you see the caliber of pitching we’re seeing right now that’s how you win those games. You have great pitching, and we did. And you play great defense, and we did. You find a way to scratch across a run when it matters most, and we did that.”
Coming off her fifth career no-hitter Friday against Tulsa, Rodoni (6-1) got more effective against Minnesota (7-6) as the game progressed as she finished with a seven-hitter while walking two and striking out seven.
The Gophers’ only run was unearned in the first inning as the Lady Bears recorded their second win over a Top 25 team after run-ruling then-No. 23 Auburn, 8-0, in the Feb. 7 season opener in Clearwater, Fla.
“It took a little while for Gia to get loose,” Moore said. “We made some mistakes behind her early and gave them that run. That’s a tough lineup, and I think it was about the third inning before she started looking like Gia. When she did, she took control of things.”
Playing shortstop, Pritchett got Rodoni out of a jam in the top of the eighth when she made a leaping catch of Katelyn Kemetmueller’s line drive for the third out to strand a pair of baserunners.
With the international tie-breaker rule in effect, Baylor’s Kyla Walker opened the bottom of the eighth at second base and moved to third on Maddison Kettler’s sacrifice bunt.
Emily Hott hit a grounder to shortstop Carlie Brandt, but the speedy Walker beat her high throw home to score the winning run. Minnesota ace Amber Fiser (5-5) got the loss after relieving Autumn Pease in the fifth.
“Kyla has a green light from me to do a whole lot of stuff,” Moore said. “They had the infield in, so I told her that we didn’t need to go on contact because they would have had her on a routine play. She’s smart enough to know that when the ball goes into the 5-6 hole and they have to go deep to get it and take a couple of steps she’s got a chance.”
Walker’s dropped fly ball off Brandt’s bat allowed Minnesota to score in the first inning. Sydney Strelow hit a run-scoring single to push Brandt across.
However, Walker made up for her error by reaching on a single in the bottom of the first and scoring on Josie Bower’s double before scoring the winning run in the eighth.
“I know it’s on me to be better for my team and be better for Gia because I knew she was pitching a great game,” Walker said. “I needed to get in, and if I wasn’t doing it defensively I needed to do it offensively. So that was my mindset.”
The Lady Bears had a shot to win in the seventh after Taylor Ellis led off with a walk and pinch runner Alyssa Avalos moved to third on Pritchett’s single.
But Minnesota second baseman MaKenna Partain fielded Ana Watson’s grounder and threw out Avalos at home before Lou Gilbert and Walker grounded out to end the inning.
In the opener, Pritchett (3-0) spun a five-hitter and walked two batters in Baylor’s 2-1 win over Texas State.
“We were mixing a lot,” Pritchett said. “Coach (Britni Sneed) Newman was doing really good with calling pitches and I had a great defense behind me.”
With the game tied 1-1, Gilbert delivered the game-winning hit in the seventh with a run-scoring double.
Pritchett opened the inning with a double, and pinch runner Avalos moved to third on Watson’s single. Avalos scored on Gilbert’s double off Tori McCann (3-2).
It was the first run for either team in the final six innings after the Bobcats and Lady Bears each scored a run in the first inning.
Texas State’s Christiana McDowell walked, stole second and scored on ArieAnn Bell’s single. Baylor matched the run in the bottom of the inning as Walker doubled and scored on Josie Bowers’ single off Meagan King.
In other Saturday games, Minnesota shut out Texas State, 4-0, and Illinois blanked Tulsa, 1-0.
