So far this season, the Baylor Lady Bears have made the follow up to their national championship look like business as usual.
There has been no noticeable let up for No. 2-ranked Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) as it pursues its 10th straight regular season conference championship. The Lady Bears’ Big 12 winning streak is up to 52 consecutive and they have a three-game lead in the conference standings.
It’s a grind, for sure, as all college basketball teams trudge through the fourth month of the season. But Baylor looks like it’s in rhythm.
Maybe that’s because the Lady Bears prioritize defense and that’s what it takes this time of year
“Just look across the country in February: officials are tired, players are tired, coaches are tired,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We know everything about each other. It’s hard to even execute something offensively. So during this month, defenses usually excel.”
The Lady Bears will try to post another road win as they go to Oklahoma State for a game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.
Baylor defeated the Cowgirls (14-10, 5-7) by 46 points when the two teams met at the Ferrell Center in mid-January. But Mulkey said that lopsided result shouldn’t be an indicator this time around.
The Lady Bears coach praised Oklahoma State’s two main cogs. Cowgirls guard Vivian Gray is second in the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 points per game and forward Natasha Mack is second at 18.
“Vivian Gray is just a tough guard and then you add Natasha Mack, who can block shots and rebound the ball and shoot the ball,” Mulkey said. “They’ve got those two great players and then they have kids who play their roles around them. It’s going to be tough.”
It will be too, though, for Oklahoma State as Baylor appears to be in top form in its inside-out game.
The first time the Lady Bears and Cowgirls met, Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith posted 30 point with 15 rebounds, while frontcourt teammate Lauren Cox had 14 points and 10 boards. Since then, Smith battled through a high ankle sprain, but she said she’s close to 100-percent health again.
Cox also worked through an injury, a stress reaction in her right foot, earlier in the season. She’s coming off one of her best statistical games of the season as she had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in Baylor’s 19-point win over TCU on Wednesday night.
“I remember looking up and seeing she had 16 and 10 and I was just like, ‘Yup! She’s back, she’s back!’” Smith said. “It was a good day just seeing her perform how she usually does.”
Smith and Cox lead the inside piece of the Lady Bears’ inside-outside scheme.
The outside piece had a bit of an off night in the win over TCU as Baylor made just 3 of 11 from 3-point range. But the Lady Bears have proven without a doubt they’re capable of heating up from beyond the arc.
“We’re still kind of up and down with individual play,” Mulkey said. “We need to all, to go very far, need to be right on the same level and we’re getting there.”
