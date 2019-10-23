Baylor junior forward DiDi Richards made a name for herself as a defensive stopper last season and, by helping the Lady Bears win the national title, she gained the nation’s attention.
On Wednesday, Richards was one of 20 players named to the Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list for women’s college basketball’s top small forward.
The Cheryl Miller Award is presented by the Naismith Hall of Fame and the WBCA. Richards was the third Lady Bear in three days to land on the organizations’ watch lists. Grad transfer guard Te’a Cooper made the Lieberman Award watch list on Monday and guard Juicy Landrum made the Ann Meyers Drysdale watch list on Tuesday.
Richards averaged career bests with 7.2 points and 4.1 assists as a sophomore last season. She ranked first in the Big 12 and 21st in the nation in assists-to-turnover ratio at 2.54:1, and led Baylor in steals (56) on the way to Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors.
The Baylor junior was one of four Big 12 small forwards to make the Cheryl Miller preseason list along with Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Oklahoma’s Ana Llanusa and Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray.
ESPN’s Rowe to speak at Tip Off Luncheon
ESPN’s Holly Rowe will be the featured speaker at the annual Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon at the Baylor Club at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The luncheon includes a preview of Baylor’s upcoming basketball seasons from Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey and Bears coach Scott Drew.
McLennan Community College women’s coach Ricky Rhodes and men’s coach Kevin Gill will also preview their upcoming seasons.
Pats’ Gordon placed on IR with injuries
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have placed receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries.
The move was posted on the NFL’s transaction wire late Wednesday afternoon.
Gordon suffered the injuries during New England’s win over the Giants in Week 6 and sat out Monday night’s win over the Jets. He did not participate when the Patriots returned to the practice field on Wednesday.
Gordon’s absence will mean the Patriots will now be leaning even more on veteran Mohamed Sanu, acquired in a trade with Atlanta on Tuesday, to provide some stability to an offense that leads the league in scoring at nearly 32 points a game.
The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick in 2020 to the Falcons. The 30-year-old Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards, but only one touchdown so far this season.
Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season. In six games he has 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.
This marks the second abbreviated season for Gordon. Following a trade from Cleveland last season, he appeared in 11 games for the Patriots before being suspended indefinitely last December for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.
It is the latest hit to New England’s receiving group. N’Keal Harry, a 2019 first-round draft pick, went on injured reserve after hurting an ankle during training camp. He is eligible to return to the roster in Week 9.
