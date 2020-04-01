cox (copy)

Baylor forward Lauren Cox claimed her fourth All-America honor of the year on Wednesday.

Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox’s postseason awards continued to stack up as she was named first-team on the John Wooden Award All-American Team on Wednesday.

Cox, who averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in 22 games, has now made three All-American teams. Previously she had been named first team by the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.

The Wooden Award began honoring the women’s game with an All-America team in 2007, and Cox becomes the fourth Lady Bear to land a spot along with three-time honoree Brittney Griner (2011-13), two-time winner Odyssey Sims (2013-14) and Nina Davis (2015).

Cox was the Big 12 Player of the Year this season. She finished her career with 1,570 points, 982 rebounds, 363 assists and 301 blocks in 131 games played.

