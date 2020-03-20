Baylor all-American forward Lauren Cox made the final list of four candidates for the Citizen Naismith Trophy Award when it was announced on Friday.
Cox joins South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu in the group of finalists for the national player of the year honor.
In doing so, Cox became the fourth Baylor player to be named a finalist. Sophia Young was a finalist in 2006. Brittney Griner was a three-time finalist from 2011-13 and a two-time winner in 2012 and 2013, and Odyssey Sims was a finalist in 2014.
Cox averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in 22 games in the shortened 2019-20 season. She finished her career with 1,570 points, 982 rebounds, 363 assists and 301 blocks in 131 games played.
Fans can vote for the award through April 1 by visiting naismithfanvote.com. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall vote. The 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year is scheduled to be announced on April 3.
