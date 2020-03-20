Baylor all-American forward Lauren Cox made the final list of four candidates for the Citizen Naismith Trophy Award when it was announced on Friday.
Cox joins South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu in the group of finalists for the national player of the year honor.
In doing so, Cox became the fourth Baylor player to be named a finalist. Sophia Young was a finalist in 2006. Brittney Griner was a three-time finalist from 2011-13 and a two-time winner in 2012 and 2013, and Odyssey Sims was a finalist in 2014.
Cox averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in 22 games in the shortened 2019-20 season. She finished her career with 1,570 points, 982 rebounds, 363 assists and 301 blocks in 131 games played.
Fans can vote for the award through April 1 by visiting naismithfanvote.com. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall vote. The 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year is scheduled to be announced on April 3.
Motocross pushes season start to JuneThe Pro Motocross Championship has pushed back the start its season until June 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
MX Sports Pro Racing, which operates the series, canceled the season-opening Hangtown Classic on Thursday and revised the rest of the schedule a day later.
The opener of the 11-race season now will be in Jacksonville, Florida, followed by a race in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 20. The season will conclude Sept. 5 in Pala, California.
Chiefs reach deal with ex-Giants CB Hamilton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton on Friday, the first deal made by the Super Bowl champions since the start of free agency earlier in the week.
Kansas City entered the market desperate for help in the defensive backfield after losing Kendall Fuller, Morris Claiborne and Bashaud Breeland to free agency. Fuller and Breeland in particular were crucial to a defensive turnaround under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that helped deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title since 1970.
The 27-year-old Hamilton was signed by the AFC West-rival Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State in 2016, then was claimed off waivers by the Giants before the 2018 season. Hamilton played 13 games before going on injured reserve with a quad injury, then appeared in all 16 with a pair of starts last season.
USA Swimming urges Olympics delayDENVER — The head of USA Swimming urged the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for a 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Games, signaling the first fissure between powerful American factions attempting to maneuver the U.S. team through the coronavirus crisis.
CEO Tim Hinchey sent a letter Friday to his counterpart at the USOPC, Sarah Hirshland, calling for the delay.
“Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” Hinchey wrote. “Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities.”
Only hours before receiving the letter, the USOPC leaders essentially repeated the IOC line — that while athlete safety would always be their top priority, it was too soon to employ drastic measures, and that they would press forward with logistical preparations for a July 24 start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.