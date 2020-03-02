Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox scored 34 points and grabbed 19 rebounds and helped the Lady Bears to wins over West Virginia and Kansas State last week to earn Big 12 co-player of the week, the conference announced on Monday.
Cox scored a season-high 22 points with 10 rebounds against the Wildcats on Saturday. It marked the 35th double-double of her career, which ranks seventh all-time on the Lady Bears’ career list. She added two blocks and tied a season high with four steals on the defensive end.
Cox also won the award as a sophomore in 2017.
The Baylor senior shared the honor with Texas freshman Celeste Taylor, who averaged 24.5 points in two games for the Longhorns.
