The Baylor women’s basketball team rules the Big 12 with nine consecutive conference championships going into the 2019-2020 season. So it fits that the Lady Bears dominated the preseason all-conference team that was announced Wednesday.
Baylor forward Lauren Cox, a key cog in the Lady Bears’ run to their third national championship last season, was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year.
Additionally, Baylor graduate transfer Te’a Cooper was tabbed the conference preseason newcomer of the year.
Cox was joined on the all-Big 12 preseason team by Lady Bears guard Juicy Landrum and forward NaLyssa Smith. Cooper and guard DiDi Richards received honorable mention.
Baylor forward Kalani Brown and Cox teamed up to form the Big 12’s most dominant frontcourt the past few seasons. Now Cox, who has won the last two conference defensive player of the year awards, will have a bigger share of the national spotlight. She averaged 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in helping Baylor post a 37-1 record in 2018-2019.
Cooper averaged 11.9 points per game last season as she helped South Carolina reach the Sweet 16. She’s expected to step into a similar role as Chloe Jackson, who grad transferred to Baylor a year ago and excelled at point guard.
Landrum is one of the league’s top returning 3-point shooters. The La Vega alumnus averaged career-bests with 11.1 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
Smith was one of the top-performing freshmen in the league last season, tallying 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Richards, a Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection from last season, averaged 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
The Big 12 preseason awards were voted on by the conference’s women’s basketball head coaches.
