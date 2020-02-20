Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox received recognition as a member of the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, announced on Thursday, marking the second time she has made the list in her career.

Cox is a communication studies major with a 3.77 GPA. She and the other four from District 7 All-District members are now eligible to be Academic-All Americans.

Despite missing eight games due to injury, Cox has put together another all-around season averaging 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. She is on multiple watch lists for national awards, and she has previously been named an All-American five times.

While several players have been named Academic All-District in Baylor women’s basketball history, only Steffanie Blackmon in 2005 reached Academic All-America status. Cox and the other all-district honorees will find out March 9 if they are selected as Academic All-Americans.

