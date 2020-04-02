Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox notched her fourth all-American honor when she was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association first team on Thursday.
Cox was joined by teammates Te’a Cooper and NaLyssa Smith, who earned honorable mention on the WBCA team.
Cox’s selection to the WBCA All-America team marks the 11th-straight season at least one Lady Bear has made the exclusive team.
She is now just the fourth Lady Bear in program history to earn four all-America honors in one season, joining Brittney Griner, Odyssey Sims and Nina Davis as players who swept awards from the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association, Wooden Award and WBCA.
Cooper, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, earned her third national postseason award along with honorable mention All-America honors from the AP and the USBWA.
The honorable mention honor marks the second All-American nod for Smith, who was also an honorable mention pick by the AP. Smith, a sophomore forward, led Baylor in scoring at 14.3 points per contest while averaging eight rebounds.
