Baylor forward Lauren Cox, going up for a shot over Abilene Christian’s Breanna Wright, received preseason all-American recognition from three preseason basketball publications.

 Staff photo — Jose Yau

The defending national champion Baylor women’s basketball team has set the bar high for the 2019-2020 season and the preseason hoops magazines have noticed.

Senior forward Lauren Cox, who played a central role in leading the Lady Bears to their third NCAA Tournament title last spring, was a unanimous first-team all-American pick by Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and Street & Smith’s Basketball. Additionally, graduate transfer Te’a Cooper, who came to Baylor from South Carolina this summer, was a first-team all-American selection by Street & Smith’s.

Cox earned three postseason all-America honors last season and also claimed Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second time after averaging 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Cooper led South Carolina in scoring with 11.9 points per contest last season. She was a second-team All-SEC honoree and helped the Gamecocks reach the Sweet 16.

Baylor was ranked No. 2 in all three magazines behind Oregon in the top spot. The Lady Bears defeated Oregon, 72-67, in the national semifinal last season.

