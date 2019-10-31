The preseason accolades kept coming for Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox as she was named to the Associated Press preseason All-American team on Thursday.
Cox, who averaged 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in helping the Lady Bears win the national championship last season, has also been named to preseason All-American teams by the basketball publications Athlon Sports, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports.
The Lady Bears’ star forward is joined on the AP preseason team by Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter, Miami forward Beatrice Mompremier and Maryland guard Kaila Charles.
Baylor was ranked No. 2 in the AP’s preseason poll, which was released on Wednesday.
