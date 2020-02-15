STILLWATER, Okla. – The Baylor Lady Bears didn’t leave any room for doubt as they raced past Oklahoma State, 69-42, on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
As has become the Lady Bears’ custom, they held Oklahoma State below 30-percent shooting from the field, taking a lot of pressure off themselves on the offensive side.
But Baylor put the ball in the basket at a consistent rate, too. The Lady Bears (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) scored 46 points in the paint, got baskets in transition and made a high percentage of their free throws.
In doing so, Baylor upped its Big 12 winning streak to 53-straight. With each win, the Lady Bears move a little closer to claiming their 10th-consecutive regular season conference title.
On a larger scale, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey now sits at 599 wins and has a chance to be the fastest man or woman Division I coach to reach 600 when the Lady Bears play at Texas Tech on Tuesday.
“It tells you about the kids I coach,” Mulkey said in a postgame interview on ESPN-Plus. “It tells you about the coaches who recruit kids to come play at Baylor University. It tells you that I’m getting old, but I’m also blessed.”
Point guard Te’a Cooper came off the bench to lead Baylor with 15 points in the win over the Cowgirls. She was one of three Lady Bears in double digits as guard Juicy Landrum scored 12 and forward Queen Egbo had 10.
Oklahoma State guard Vivian Gray, the second-leading scorer in the Big 12, finished with a game-high 19 points. But Baylor held the Cowgirls’ other premiere scorer, forward Natasha Mack to seven.
“With those two players, Gray and Mack, those guys are as good as anybody in the country and we were very focused to guard them tonight,” Mulkey said.
By the time Baylor scored the first two baskets of the second quarter, the Lady Bears had a 21-9 lead and some measure of control.
Oklahoma State responded with an 8-0 run capped by a Vivian Gray 3-pointer. But Cooper stopped the Cowgirls’ surge by driving to the basket for layups on back-to-back possessions.
The Lady Bears extended their largest lead of the first half to 23 points when Landrum hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the second quarter. Baylor held Oklahoma State to nine points in each of the first two quarters and went to intermission with a 41-18 advantage.
Baylor was efficient on the offensive end in the first 20 minutes as they shot 50 percent from the field, made 12 of 15 free throws and gave up just three turnovers.
Landrum and Richards each went to the break with eight points while Cooper had seven in the first half.
Once again in the third quarter, Baylor held Oklahoma State to nine points and extended the lead.
Richards came up with a steal and made a perfect down-court pass to Cooper for a fast-break layup that gave the Lady Bears a 30-point lead with just under 12 minutes remaining in the contest.
The Cowgirls (14-11, 5-8) were on the verge of scoring nine points in all four quarters until forward Bryn Gerlich made a pair of 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds.
