On an afternoon when the Baylor women’s basketball program showered head coach Kim Mulkey with gifts before the game, the Lady Bears presented their coach with an even better prize once the ball was tipped.
Second-ranked Baylor was amazingly crisp on the offensive end for the entire first half and cruised to a 101-69 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The Lady Bears finished with 34 fast-break points, putting on a show for their coach and the 8,508 in attendance.
“We were getting a lot of long rebounds and running,” Mulkey said. “Not only our guards, our posts. NaLyssa (Smith) was down there on a lot of those. I know as a player you’ve got to love that. Like I like to tell the kids, you want to be in the open floor. It’s kind of like in the NBA, that’s showtime. You want to do something exciting.”
There was no shortage of excitement, or emotion in general for Lady Bears fans on Saturday afternoon.
When Baylor defeated Texas Tech on Tuesday, it boosted Mulkey’s career head coaching record to 600-100, making her the fastest coach in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball to reach 600 wins.
Before the game, Baylor commemorated Mulkey’s 600th victory with a ceremony that included a barrage of commemorative gifts. Following a video of Mulkey’s coaching highlights, Mulkey’s son Kramer Robertson, her daughter and son-in-law Makenzie and Clay Fuller and grandson Kannon and her mother, Dru, were waiting for her at midcourt. Makenzie Fuller and Kramer Robertson each gave speeches and Mulkey was presented with a Baylor jersey with 600 and Mulkey on it, a commemorative basketball from former players who joined them on the court, and lots of flowers.
Mulkey wiped away tears of appreciation.
“I just kind of weeped a little bit,” Mulkey said. “My worry, to answer your question, was I didn’t get to do my normal routine in the locker room. So all I did prior to tipoff was tell them what I’d written on the board. But your preparation the days before are the same things you write on the board, so they knew what to do.”
Once the game started, the Lady Bears unceremoniously trounced the Sooners.
Baylor scored its most points ever in a Big 12 game for a quarter (36 in the first) and a half as it raced to a 63-27 lead at the break.
In doing so, the Lady Bears (25-1, 14-0 Big 12) move one win (or a TCU loss on Sunday) from clinching at least a share of their 10th-consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.
Baylor has a quick turnaround as it will fly to West Virginia on Sunday to play the Mountaineers at 6 on Monday night.
“We’ve got to do a tremendous job when we get there tomorrow in the film room and make sure we understand that if we can win (on Monday) we don’t rely on other teams,” Mulkey said. “If we win (Monday) we’re guaranteed at least a share of the title.”
Smith scored 22 points to lead the Lady Bears. She made 10 of the 12 shots she took, often stretching high over the defense and laying the ball in off the glass.
Forward Lauren Cox had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, point guard Te’a Cooper posted a double-double with 16 points and a career-high 11 assists. Guard Juicy Landrum scored 14 points and guard Moon Ursin came off the bench for 10, rounding out five Baylor players in double-digits scoring.
Oklahoma played without junior guard Ana Llanusa, its second-leading scorer at 15.8 points per game. She suffered a leg injury against Kansas State on Feb. 16, the Sooners’ last game before playing Baylor. Guard Gabby Gregory scored a game-high 30 points to lead Oklahoma (12-14, 5-9).
Baylor had the pedal down on the offensive end right from the opening tip.
Landrum made a fast-break layup on an assist from Cooper that put the Lady Bears in front 18-5 at the media timeout at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.
Coming out of that timeout, Cooper hit Smith with a long alley-oop pass that Smith finished for a 15-point advantage.
“We always go over that play, but sometimes like we won’t get the lob right,” Smith said. “So, finally, we got the lob perfectly. It looked good. Good job. Good pass.”
Baylor made 14 of its first 16 shots and then finished the first quarter still shooting at a 79-percent clip. Oklahoma was more effective than the average Lady Bears opponent on the offensive end in the first quarter, hitting 54 percent of its shots. But it didn’t matter.
The Sooners couldn’t keep up.
BEAR FACTS: The Lady Bears donned white uniforms with pink trim as part of the national “I play 4 Kay” campaign, which raises awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Yow was the longtime N.C. State coach who died of breast cancer in 2009. … Cox reached the 1,500-point mark in the first half of the win over the Sooners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.