Baylor women’s basketball associate head coach Bill Brock will be inducted into the inaugural class of the Grayson College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Brock, who is entering his 17th season with the Baylor Lady Bears program, has been on staff for all of Baylor’s three national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019. He oversees Baylor’s efforts on the defensive end and guided the Lady Bears as they finished No. 1 in the nation in blocked shots and No. 13 in scoring defense for the 2018-2019 season.

Prior to his arrival at Baylor, Brock spent 13 seasons as the head women’s basketball coach at Grayson College where he compiled a 371-50 record. Brock coached the junior college in Denison, Texas to 10 conference championships and two NJCAA national tournament berths, including a third-place finish in 2000.

He will be joined by Texas Tech baseball coach Tim Tadlock as the first two Grayson Athletics Hall of Fame members. Brock and Tadlock will be inducted in a ceremony Nov. 8.

