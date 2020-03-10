Baylor women’s basketball assistant coach Bill Brock has been elected to the A Step Up, Inc. Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Monday.
Brock will be a member of an eight-person Class of 2020 that will be inducted May 5 in Charlotte, N.C., at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel.
A Step Up became the first entity to exclusively recognize NCAA men’s and women’s assistant basketball coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor. The 2019 class was the inaugural induction class.
Brock is joined by former Duke men’s assistant Al Brown, Rutgers men’s assistant Karl Hobbs, former North Carolina men’s assistant Bill Guthridge, South Carolina women’s assistant Jolette Law, Gonzaga men’s assistant Tommy Lloyd, Kentucky men’s assistant Kenny Payne, and Texas A&M women’s assistant Bob Starkey.
Brock is in his 17th season as an assistant at Baylor and has been a part of all three NCAA national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019. He spearheads all scouting efforts throughout the season and is tasked with coaching posts, which have included eight WNBA draft picks and five first-rounders.
Prior to Brock’s arrival to Baylor in 2000, he spent 13 seasons as a head coach at Grayson College where he compiled a 371-50 record. Brock has had a big year as earlier in the fall he was inducted into Grayson College’s Athletics Hall of Fame and learned at the ceremony that Grayson’s facility would name its court “Bill Brock Court” beginning with the 2020-2021 season.
