When Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey praises an opponent’s defensive tenacity, it’s more than the usual coach speak.
Mulkey and, in particular associate head coach Bill Brock, value defense. As such, they’re taking Saturday’s Big 12 matchup with West Virginia very seriously.
“It’s going to be physical and they’re going to guard you,” Mulkey said about facing the Mountaineers. “I think Coach (Mike) Carey does a tremendous job in getting his players to buy in on the defensive end of the floor.”
The second-ranked Lady Bears will put their 44-game conference winning streak on the line when they host No. 17 West Virginia at 7 on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor ranks first in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing just 48.7 points per game. West Virginia is second in the conference, surrendering only 57.8 per contest.
The defending national champion Lady Bears will match their dominating front court against a physically imposing West Virginia team led by 5-foot-11 guard Tynice Martin and her 5-9 backcourt teammate Kysre Gondrezick.
Mulkey said her team won’t be able to count on easy passes. But lately the Lady Bears have excelled at finding each other with high degree-of-difficulty dishes, including plenty of lobs and slick interior passes.
Baylor (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) leads the conference and is No. 2 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio.
“We focus on it a lot in practice,” Baylor guard DiDi Richards said. “Mulkey really emphasizes being able to hit the post right when it opens. I think (forward NaLyssa Smith) is doing well at showing her numbers. It’s something that goes with playing with posts as good as we have.”
If the Lady Bears need any extra motivation to hustle against West Virginia (13-2, 3-1), they might get it in the form of Baylor alum Nina Davis, whose jersey will be retired by the program on Saturday.
On Friday, Mulkey and the Baylor players spoke about the style of play that helped the 5-11 Davis score more than 2,000 points and grab more than 1,000 rebounds in her Lady Bear career.
“You definitely want to model how much she hustled and her tenacity to go get the ball and go make things on the offensive and the defensive end,” Richards said.
Davis was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2015 and earned All-American honors all four years of her Lady Bear career.
“Nina is one of the greatest players to play here,” Mulkey said. “She’s one of the best at following up her own misses. She would follow up and get her own miss and put it back in. At her size, that was always just amazing for me.”
