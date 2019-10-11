Baylor women’s basketball associate head coach Bill Brock will be inducted into the inaugural class of the Grayson College Athletics Hall of Fame.
Brock, who is entering his 17th season with the Baylor Lady Bears program, has been on staff for all of Baylor’s three national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019. He oversees Baylor’s efforts on the defensive end and guided the Lady Bears as they finished No. 1 in the nation in blocked shots and No. 13 in scoring defense for the 2018-2019 season.
Prior to his arrival at Baylor, Brock spent 13 seasons as the head women’s basketball coach at Grayson College where he compiled a 371-50 record. Brock coached the junior college in Denison, Texas to 10 conference championships and two NJCAA national tournament berths, including a third-place finish in 2000.
He will be joined by Texas Tech baseball coach Tim Tadlock as the first two Grayson Athletics Hall of Fame members.
Brock and Tadlock will be inducted in a ceremony Nov. 8.
No. 1 UMHB hosts East Texas Baptist University Saturday
BELTON — No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor took their first road trip of the season last weekend, returning home with a 79-0 victory over McMurry University in Abilene. The Crusaders return for a home game against East Texas Baptist University for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
The Crusaders (4-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) appears to be in mid-season form. In their last two games, UMHB has outscored their opponents, 144-0. Conference rival ETBU (2-2, 2-1 ASC) come into the game after defeating Belhaven University, 28-17. The only time the Tigers have beaten the Crusaders was a 28-21 overtime win in 2003 in Belton.
Frantzen, Soto reach second round before ITA All-American exit
TULSA, Okla. — The Baylor men’s tennis doubles team of Constantin Frantzen and Matias Soto advanced to the second round of the ITA All-American Championship before falling to Columbia’s Jack Lin and Jackie Tang on Thursday at the University of Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
Frantzen and Soto opened qualifying play with a quick 6-2, 6-3 win over Oklahoma’s Mason Beiler and Max Stewart and then defeated 44th-ranked Bar Botzer and Melios Efstathiou of Wake Forest, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round.
The duo advanced to the main draw with a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(7) victory against Columbia’s Rian Pandole and Adam Ambrozy. Frantzen and Soto won their fourth consecutive match when they took a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tulsa’s Stefan Hampe and Tom Thelwell-Jones in the main draw first round.
Soto also went 2-1 in main draw singles action. He opened play with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Oklahoma State’s Dominik Kellovsky and then picked up a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win against No. 50 Josh Peck of North Carolina to advance to the third round.
His run came to an end with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to fourth-ranked Yuya Ito of Texas.
Baylor’s Sven Lah also competed in main draw action and went 1-1 in singles play. He picked up a ranked win over No. 101 Dominic West of New Mexico, 6-4, 6-3, before falling 6-4, 6-1 to No. 45 Valentin Vacherot of Texas A&M in the second round.
No. 1-ranked Baylor volleyball shoots for 15-0 record at TCU
The No. 1 Baylor volleyball team hasn’t lost yet, and doesn’t want that to change on Saturday.
The Bears (14-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12) will face TCU (6-8, 1-3) at 1 p.m. at the Frogs’ University Recreation Center in Fort Worth. Baylor is the last remaining unbeaten team in college volleyball, and has won 25 sets in a row during its winning streak. The Bears will be looking for their third straight win over TCU in Fort Worth.
TCU is coming off a five-set win over Texas Tech in Lubbock last Sunday.
The match will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.
Baylor women’s golf travels to Austin for Betsy Rawls Invitational
For the fourth consecutive season, Baylor women’s golf will compete in the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the UT Golf Club for a Saturday-Sunday tournament.
Baylor finished in third place last season, only the third time the Bears reached that level in this invitational. The Bears also finished third in 2007 and 2014.
The field for the Rawls Invitational, beside No. 29 Baylor, consists of No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Kent State, No. 21 Denver, No. 22 Oklahoma State, No. 46 Maryland, North Texas, TCU, Colorado, Miami, New Mexico, Yale, UNLV, Texas State and SMU.
The teams will play two rounds, or 36 holes, Saturday and play an additional 18 holes Sunday.
Baylor’s players for the invitational are Gurleen Kaur, Diane Baillieux, Elodie Chapelet, Erica Chiang and Fiona Liddell.
The Bears had a fourth place finish at the Schooner Fall Classic in Oklahoma. It was the team’s third consecutive fourth-place finish of the season.
Baylor completes their fall season at the White Sands Invitational in the Bahamas, Oct. 28-30.
