Baylor Lady Bears assistant coach Kaylin Rice has been chosen for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 program, which was announced on Wednesday.
Rice, 27, just completed her first season as an assistant coach and has been a member of the Lady Bears program for nine seasons. She was a team manager for four seasons and then a graduate assistant for two seasons before becoming association director of basketball operations from 2017-19.
The WBCA named 30 honorees for the 2019-20 season who are up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.
“She is just getting started in the profession, but she can do anything you ask her to do,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I recognized that at a very young age. Even back when she was in high school, I just saw things in her that told me that she loved the game, and she was going to be a great coach someday.”
Mulkey said Rice has shown a knack for behind-the-scenes work as well as being able to contribute to how the Lady Bears perform on the court.
“She’s not afraid to do all the little things and the dirty work that people don’t see or recognize,” Mulkey said. “But, as a head coach you recognize it, and she doesn’t get enough credit. I think she is young enough to get in on the analytical world, but she’s also knowledgeable enough to see things with her eyes. She’s going to be a rock star in this profession.”
