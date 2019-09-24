The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears will be featured on national television seven times during the regular season of the upcoming basketball season.
Baylor announced its broadcast schedule on Tuesday. The TV slate is highlighted by the Lady Bears’ trip to play perennial power Connecticut on Jan. 9, tipping off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
FS1 will feature Baylor’s home-and-home matchups with West Virginia and Texas. The other national television games will be the Lady Bears’ Big 12 home opener versus Oklahoma State on Jan. 12 on ESPNU and the Baylor versus Iowa State game from the Ferrell Center on Jan. 29 on FS1.
Fox Sports Networks will pick up two Lady Bears road contests — at Texas Tech at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 and the regular-season finale at Iowa State at noon on March 8.
Baylor’s remaining home contests will all be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN-Plus. Fans can subscribe to ESPN-Plus and install the ESPN app on their smart televisions and devices in order to access games nationwide without regional restrictions.
Wandt named Big 12 defender of week
Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt has been named Big 12 soccer defender of the week.
Wandt recorded a season-high eight saves as the Bears tied No. 2 USC, 2-2, in double overtime last Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Wandt finished with two saves in Baylor’s 2-1 win over Gonzaga on Sunday.
BU-Kansas State set for 2:30 kickoff
The Baylor-Kansas State football game has been set for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
It will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
The Bears’ first Big 12 road game will be their second straight afternoon game following Saturday’s conference opener against Iowa State at McLane Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
