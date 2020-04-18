Brittney Griner came to Baylor as a star.
By the time she stepped on campus, the 6-foot-8 dunking sensation from Houston Nimitz High School, the No. 1 recruit in the nation was expected to elevate the Lady Bears’ program and alter the future of women’s basketball.
Perhaps she did. But along the way, there were also small, possibly unnoticed moments that transformed Griner as a player as well.
Early in the 2010-11 season, Baylor lost by a point at top-ranked Connecticut when Griner went 5-for-13 from the free-throw line. That got the star center’s attention.
“We could’ve won the game,” Griner said. “I went back home and shot (hundreds of free throw) with Coach Brock. Every day I was with Coach Brock shooting free throws. … It seems small, but that was a big moment in my basketball career. I could’ve won a game for us. What if that had been a championship? It’s such a big thing. I messed up and I really had to hone in and practice on it. Even now, I always end with free throws.”
The stats back up Griner’s story. After shooting 68 percent from the free-throw line as a freshman, she boosted that to 77 percent as a sophomore in 2010-11. The next year, when the Lady Bears went 40-0 to win their second national championship, Griner knocked down foul shots at an impressive 80-percent rate.
That’s just one piece of what sets Griner apart as the Baylor women’s basketball Player of the Decade and Defender of the Decade.
The Lady Bears All-Decade Team was picked by a panel that included a Baylor assistant coach, a member of the Baylor athletic communications staff, Baylor radio broadcaster John Morris, Baylor director of sports journalism Jerry Hill and the Trib beat writer.
Griner is joined on the All-Decade First Team by fellow frontcourt players Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox and Nina Davis and star guard Odyssey Sims. Brooklyn Pope is the Sixth Woman of the Decade.
That might seem like a post-heavy lineup, but it shows how dominant the Lady Bears were in the interior in a decade when they won two national championships.
And, as Baylor associate head coach Bill Brock pointed out, if anyone could handle all of the guard duties by herself, Sims could. He said she had the speed and quickness to get the ball up the court and the hoops savvy to get the rock where it needed to go.
Pope came off the bench for much of the 2012 championship season. Griner said she was the ideal person to give the Lady Bears a spark when needed.
“She just brought that hard-nosed energy,” Griner said. “You could have her on the sideline and tell her, ‘Ok, game’s on the line. We need this rebound and this put-back.’ Don’t tell her how to do it. She’s going to go get that rebound and she’s going to go get that put back. She’s probably going to get fouled and get the and-one. That’s Brooklyn Pope.”
Griner, who is waiting to start her eighth season in the WNBA, said she initially chose Baylor because she knew Kim Mulkey and the rest of the Lady Bears coaching staff would push her to be a better player.
As much as Griner’s ability to take the ball to the rack got fans’ attention, her tendency to send shots in the other direction on the defensive end stand out in hindsight.
Griner’s 748 career blocks are an NCAA record and 499 more than Danielle Wilson in second place on the Lady Bears’ list.
“Blocked shots was definitely one of the only personal (stats) that I cared about the most,” Griner said. “I liked the look on the opponent’s face.”
Of course, Griner’s favorite number is 40-0.
While she was dominant for four years at Baylor, it all came together during the 2011-12 season. The Lady Bears started the campaign by beating UCLA, Notre Dame and Tennessee in November. They followed that up by knocking off UConn in December to get ready for Big 12 play.
“We had some big games that year,” Griner said. “It wasn’t like we were cake walking through low level teams. That was another thing I respected about Kim. She got us ready. She knew we wanted it, She knew we could handle it. I respect her for putting those teams on the schedule.”
As Baylor’s remained perfect in the won-lost column, the stakes continued to grow as the Lady Bears moved closer to a national championship.
“It was really magical,” Griner said. “After every game it was getting crazier and crazier. ‘Oh, we might go undefeated. We might go undefeated. Let’s go undefeated.’ And then it got to the tournament and it was like, ‘We have to go undefeated if we want to win.’”
With a pair of national titles in the 2010s, it’s logical that the Lady Bears All-Decade Team is made up largely of players from the 2012 and 2019 squads. Griner’s teammate Destiny Williams made the second team, giving the 2011-2012 Lady Bears four honorees.
From the 2019 squad, first-teamers Cox and Brown are joined by Chloe Jackson and Juicy Landrum on the second team.
Some teams would need to designate a Coach of the Decade, but since Mulkey has been at the helm of the Lady Bears since the 2000-01 season, there’s no question who makes the programs’ engine go.
“Coach was coming up with new ways to get us ready and challenging us every practice,” Griner said. “It was always the small details that she was drilling into us that makes the difference. It was the small details that were making us win. … If somebody wasn’t doing it right, get somebody in there that was. Kim was not shy about that. I remember she benched my behind one time because I was messing up. She let me know it doesn’t matter. Anybody can get on that bench. Everybody was held to the same accountability, which I liked.”
