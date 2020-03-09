Baylor women’s basketball signees Sarah Andrews and Hannah Gusters were each honored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Monday as High School All-Americans.
Andrews was named to the 10-player All-American Team while Gusters was an honorable mention selection.
Andrews and Gusters are ranked No. 7 and No. 9, respectively on the 2020 ESPN HoopGurlz recruiting rankings.
The pair were teammates at Irving MacArthur where Gusters averaged 22.1 points and 10.3 rebounds, and Andrews averaged 14.4 points and six assists.
Both players were named to the Jordan Brand Classic and Gusters was named a McDonald’s All-American in February.
