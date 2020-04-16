Looking back at the 2019 Final Four, women’s basketball fans now realize what a treat they had when Baylor, Oregon, Connecticut and Notre Dame battled for the national championship in Tampa’s Amalie Arena.
Not only did it feature 2019 WNBA first-round picks in the Lady Bears’ Kalani Brown, Notre Dame’s Jackie Young, Arike Ogunbowale and Brianna Turner, and Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier, it also had future first-round prospects Lauren Cox of the Lady Bears and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.
For Cox, it was a unique look into the kind of pro player she could be.
The Lady Bears 6-foot-4 then-junior forward scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists in a semifinal win over Oregon. The dimes might be the most telling part of that stat line as Cox, who consistently found teammate Brown for baskets, could once again find herself playing the No. 4 power forward position with a dominant No. 5 center.
“There’s no better four player in the country at passing and making those five players look great,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said about Cox this week.
Cox, along with Baylor teammates Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landurm, will wait to hear their names called in Friday’s WNBA Draft, which will be broadcast live starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Because of social-distancing measures in place to fight the coronavirus, teams and players will participate in an online draft format instead of gathering in New York as usual. Cox said she spent part of Thursday working with ESPN to set up the correct lighting for an expected online interview on Friday.
The latest Associated Press mock draft had all three Lady Bears being picked in the first two rounds.
The AP and ESPN mock drafts this week project Cox will be taken by the Indiana Fever with the No. 3 overall pick. At one time, it seemed likely that the Dallas Wings would take the Baylor star at No. 2, but the Wings’ plans might have changed when Oregon’s Sabally opted to enter the draft following her junior season.
But Cox likes the prospect of playing in Indiana. If she were to slide one more place to Atlanta with the fourth pick, it would create a reunion with Brown, who was traded from Los Angeles to Atlanta in the offseason.
“It’s kind of a win-win situation for me,” Cox said on a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “(New Indiana coach Marianne Stanley) is just coming off of a championship from last year with the Mystics and (Fever general manager) Tamika Catchings is a former player and she was just (selected for the) Hall of Fame. … If I were to go to Atlanta, I’d get to play with Kalani again and we could kind of get that high-low game back.”
If the Fever takes Cox, that would give them a front line of the 6-4 Cox at power forward and 6-7 Teaira McCowan at center. McCowan averaged 10 points and nine rebounds as a rookie for the Fever last season.
While Cox has been projected to be picked high in the first round for a long time, her Lady Bears teammates draft nights will be less predictable.
Landrum was projected to be picked late in the second round by the Connecticut Sun in the AP mock draft. ESPN didn’t have Landrum being drafted in its latest projection.
But Mulkey thinks there’s a couple of factors that WNBA teams should consider when evaluating Landrum. The La Vega product has phenomenal outside shooting touch coupled with better-than-average defensive skills.
“Pure shooters, you always have to give them consideration,” Mulkey said. “When you find one that’s athletic enough that she doesn’t hurt you on the defensive end, you better really give them consideration.”
Mulkey pointed out that Landrum took a good turn defending Ionescu when the Lady Bears faced Oregon in the national semifinals last year.
Cooper’s place in this draft has varied from mid first round to late second round in projections over the last few months.
If ESPN’s latest guess is accurate, Cooper and Cox might remain teammates as it has the Fever taking Cooper with the 14th overall pick early in the second round (the WNBA Draft has 12 picks per round over three rounds).
Cooper came to Baylor as a graduate transfer for the 2019-20 season as she wanted to prove herself at the point guard position.
“I think (WNBA teams) got an opportunity to see her play the point guard position for us this year,” Mulkey said. “In past years she’s been the off guard. I think that adds value to her game. I think they saw some big games on national television where she stepped up and was a big factor.”
After the draft comes the now-familiar level of uncertainty. The WNBA has delayed the start of training camps and the season due to the coronavirus.
Once activity resumes, it will be up to the players to prove their worth to their new teams.
On a conference call earlier this week, ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe spoke about the challenge of making a WNBA roster with each of the 12 teams having just 12 roster spots available. Essentially, the three Lady Bears will have to show they are among the best 144 players in the world.
Ordinarily, that would prompt players like Cox, Landrum and Cooper to get into a gym as much as possible. As it stands, they have to settle for the driveway.
“For me, it’s hard to work on basketball skills, especially shooting and stuff because you can’t really get in a gym,” Cox said. “Shooting outside is always good, but you have to factor in wind and sun in your eyes. It’s hard to get some good quality shots up when you have factors like that. But I’ve been doing everything I can to stay in shape.”
