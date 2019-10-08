Elizabeth Kooiman was named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week after delivering a hat trick in Baylor's 4-2 win over West Virginia last Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Kooiman scored on all three of her shot attempts for her first goals of the season.
The Bears (6-3-3, 2-1) will return to action against TCU (8-4-1, 2-1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Garver-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth.
