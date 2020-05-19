As a top 40 national high school recruit, King McClure was dead set on becoming an NBA player and saw the Baylor basketball program as his ticket.
But after four seasons with the Bears, McClure found himself on a different kind of national stage.
Fresh out of college, McClure served as an ESPN college basketball analyst during the 2019-20 season.
It wasn’t the dream job he imagined, but it’s a dream job nevertheless.
“Things happen for a reason, and I feel like I can really analyze a game,” McClure said. “I don’t want to be a coach, but I think I can see what’s going on and help people understand why things have been taking place and what should happen. At the end of the day, it’s your job to deliver great TV.”
Baylor broadcaster John Morris believes McClure is a natural basketball analyst with his knowledge of the game and deep, resonant voice. Former Baylor teammate Jake Lindsey once described McClure as having a “late-night radio voice.”
“Partly because he has a great voice, people said to King: ‘You ought to be in broadcasting,’” Morris said. “He has the personality for it and he’s willing to work and not expect things to be handed to him. When he was a player, he worked hard to be the best he could be on the floor. I see that drive in him to be the best he can be in broadcasting.”
After playing his last game for the Bears against Gonzaga in the 2019 NCAA tournament, King still harbored ambitions of trying to make an NBA roster.
But due to a pre-existing heart condition, doctors told him that he would likely never get that chance. Before he began playing at Baylor in 2015, McClure underwent surgery to implant an internal cardiac defibrillator that would help his heart function normally.
“I was told by heart doctors who served on a board for the NBA that my chances to play were super slim,” McClure said. “There was no chance any team would take a chance on me. That kind of crushed my dreams. I had an offer to play overseas, but I didn’t want to go because of my daughter.”
During his senior year at Baylor, McClure had already pondered a potential career as a basketball analyst. ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe allowed him to shadow her when she covered the Baylor-Connecticut women’s basketball game on Jan. 3, 2019.
“It was a really good experience just seeing the ins and outs of the business,” McClure said. “Going into the truck, looking at the truck, seeing how they put together all the graphics and the visuals. Seeing how they communicate in between the games, during the game, during timeouts. Seeing what she does up close and personal, it was really cool to see that view of it.”
When McClure was asked to play in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis, he got a pass to sit near Westwood One radio broadcaster Clark Kellogg at the games.
“He gave me a pass and basically said I could go anywhere on the floor,” McClure said. “Ernie Johnson was also there on the radio, and I was asking them questions and learning from them. Clark was a mentor to me during the game, and that was a huge experience.”
McClure graduated from Baylor in December 2018 with a degree in health, kinesiology and leisure studies. Before he left the university following the spring of 2019 semester, Baylor coach Scott Drew sat down and talked with him about a potential career in broadcasting.
“I told King that broadcasting is something he could do for 50 or 60 years if he wanted,” Drew said. “How old is Dick Vitale? It’s a tough field to get into, but the great thing is that, once you’re in it, you have a chance to advance.”
McClure sharpened his basketball analyst skills by doing some mock broadcasts of 2019 ACC tournament games with Morris. When ESPN senior coordinating producer David Ceisler called him for an audition, McClure did a mock broadcast of the ACC tournament semifinals game in which Duke pulled off a 74-73 win over North Carolina.
“Coach Drew and Holly Rowe really pushed to help me get the opportunity, and (ESPN broadcaster) Jon Sciambi set me up with the interview,” McClure said. “John Morris was a huge help. He showed what kind of person he was by helping me get better and spending time with me and building chemistry.”
After signing with ESPN last September, McClure improved his skills with his own “King’s Court” podcast where he interviewed Baylor basketball players like Freddie Gillespie and Jared Butler, ESPN basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla and legendary high school basketball coach Ken Carter.
When he learned that his first ESPN+ streamed broadcast would be Baylor’s season opener against Central Arkansas on Nov. 5, 2019, McClure felt a great sense of relief because he was teamed with Morris.
With Butler nailing eight of 12 3-pointers and scoring 30 points, the Bears romped to a 105-61 win. McClure was now analyzing players that had been his teammates just seven months earlier.
“When we sat down, he seemed very comfortable,” Morris said. “I said you know the game, you know Baylor, so just talk about what you see. It was a good opening game for him. He didn’t just rely on his voice. He worked at it to get better. I remember after the game I said to him ‘You’re going places.’”
McClure partnered with Morris for another ESPN+ game when Baylor rolled to a 78-46 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 3 before getting his first shot to broadcast an ESPNU game on Dec. 8.
Wichita State buried Oklahoma State, 80-61, in Stillwater. But it was a challenging transition for McClure to broadcast with another young partner, Chuckie Kempf, after feeling so comfortable in his first two games with Morris.
“It was so bad I wanted to quit at halftime,” McClure said. “I checked Twitter and it was blowing up. People were killing me. People were saying, ‘You’re the worst ever.’ I was so new that I wasn’t super confident in my craft. But now I am.”
Throughout the season, McClure served in an analyst role for games all over the map, including numerous Big 12 games, Conference USA, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and the Southern Conference. He occasionally served as a studio host.
Since he had so little broadcasting experience coming into the season, he had to work diligently to improve his skills. McClure also had to constantly adjust to changing broadcast partners.
“They throw you into the deep end,” McClure said. “Are you going to be good at this or embarrass yourself on national television? Prior to a game, some people who are really invested wanted to go out to dinner the night before to interact and build that relationship. If you have a good relationship with your partner, the better the conversations. Those were my best games.”
The more McClure watched basketball, the more he missed playing since he’d been doing it most of his life.
“What killed me the most was that I would still be able to play,” McClure said. “It’s not like I’m 32 on the back end of my career. I can still go lace up and play. A lot of games I called, I probably would have been the best player in the game. I stay in shape just in case.”
McClure expects ESPN to renew his contract for the 2020-21 season, though much is uncertain due to the coronavirus. Drew is glad to see one of his former players get an opportunity to advance his career, though it’s not the one McClure envisioned when he came to Baylor.
“Anything King sets his mind to, he’s going to be successful at,” Drew said. “Anytime we gave him an idea, he did a great job following up on it. He picked Holly Rowe’s brain. He picked Fran Fraschilla’s brain. Obviously for Baylor, it’s great having someone in the media. It’s great for the Big 12 because he knows the league and can speak about what he’s observed.”
