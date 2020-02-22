Leave it up to the kid to steer things back on track.
Baylor freshman Evan Godwin gave his team a productive pitching outing in hoisting the Bears over Oral Roberts, 7-4, in Saturday’s second game of the series at Baylor Ballpark. Making his first career start, the left-hander from Cypress, Texas, gave up only one run in the first six innings before encountering a speed bump in the seventh.
But his energy gave the Bears just the jolt they needed, after a ragged Friday night in which the pitching staff combined for nine walks in a 7-3 loss. The bounce-back win evened up the series and presented Baylor with an opportunity to claim another series win on Sunday despite dropping the opener for the second straight weekend.
“He did exactly what we wanted him to do,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We know he has the capability of doing that, and the opportunity to fight for a starting role or a long relief role, and he did just that. Being able to come in and pound the zone and limit walks. Then he hit a couple of barrels which ended up going out in the wind, but overall, shoot, I think they had four hits and three runs, so I’ll take that any day.”
Godwin retired the first eight ORU batters of the game before giving up a two-out single in the third. He hit his spots and made the Golden Eagles (3-3) chase his pitches. He also benefited from some slick defense at his back, as Baylor (4-2) responded beautifully from a six-error game in the series opener to play flawlessly on Saturday.
Case in point: Third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo made a couple of highlight-worthy plays, including an athletic, lunging stab of a line drive for the third out of the second.
“Last night was very uncharacteristic of everything we do,” Rodriguez said, referencing Friday’s opener. “Unfortunately, I have to say, it does happen. But here’s the thing: you have a third baseman in Esti Cardoza, who had a rough game last night defensively. He comes back and has a phenomenal game today, gets a couple of base hits today. That’s the thing, good baseball players are going to find a way to erase those bad days quickly and come back.”
While Godwin clicked along the first few innings, the BU hitters fed his confidence by offering some quality run support. In the bottom of the first, Nick Loftin roped a gapper to left-center for a two-out double. Andy Thomas followed by shooting a rocket over the wall in right for a two-run home run, his second of the season.
Thomas was known more as a gap hitter coming into the season, with six career home runs in 421 at-bats. But the power potential is there, he said.
“You get into college and for me, I think, I’m just going to find my hits, hit the gaps like I’ve always done my whole life,” said Thomas, who went 2 for 3 on the day. “But once you start getting comfortable at the plate you start thinking, ‘I can probably shoot the gaps even further into home runs.’ So I’ve not been working on home run swings, but I’ve just been working on hitting the ball in leverage counts harder every time.”
The Bears stepped on the gas with a four-run third. Baylor loaded the bases with one out off ORU starter Tanner Rogen. Then Ricky Martinez delivered with a hot-shot double that escaped the diving grasp of Golden Eagle third baseman Jake McMurray, driving in two runs. Mack Mueller added a two-run single to right to expand the gap to 6-0.
An inning later, ORU cleanup hitter Jordan Wiley wrecked Godwin’s shutout attempt by swatting a solo homer to right. But Godwin responded with uncommon maturity, retiring the next seven batters in a row thereafter.
Godwin got a chance to pitch in relief in last weekend’s series against Nebraska, and said that he fell victim to some nerves and “trying too hard to throw hard.” Against ORU, he tried to relax, enjoy the moment, and let his defense do its work. He induced 10 groundouts on the day.
“You go out there nothing to lose,” Godwin said. “First time, it’s exciting. Getting to go through the whole routine, get to show up, eat the team meal, and then have your own routine to get ready for the game is real nice. … It’s a great feeling to have.”
In the seventh, he left two pitches over the fat part of the plate, and the Golden Eagles feasted. Blake Hall yanked a solo homer to left, and Wiley followed with one to right, his second of the day.
Godwin said the bombs didn’t come as a result of fatigue, but rather not hitting his spots.
“I was actually feeling really good,” the pitcher said. “The first one was supposed to be a fastball up, missed a bit and it was down. It happens. Next one I missed the spot just by a little bit, caught a little too much barrel and the same thing. Three pitches that I missed all led to runs, so going forward I know I can’t miss spots or that’s going to happen. Overall, I felt like we mixed it up on them, kept them off balance.”
ORU’s three-run inning – the Eagles later scored on a wild pitch from reliever Logan Freeman – helped them cut the Baylor lead to 7-4. But the bullpen slammed the door on any thoughts of an ORU comeback, as Tyler Thomas tossed a scoreless eighth and Luke Boyd added a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Godwin (1-0) struck out four and walked only one en route to his first career win. Five different Bears tallied multi-hit efforts in support of the freshman, as Thomas, Loftin, Jared McKenzie, Mueller and Cardoza-Oquendo all had two hits.
For the second straight weekend, the Bears can rectify a rough opener by claiming a series. It’s not the ideal way they want to go about it, but Rodriguez admires his team’s short-term memory loss.
“It’s never fun when you don’t play well the first game and you lose and then you’re kind of scratching and crawling to win a series,” the coach said. “But the ability these guys have been given to come out here and do this, and watching them bounce back, it’s kind of fun to watch. Obviously you don’t want to do it, but they’re responding very well and hopefully we can do the same thing tomorrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.