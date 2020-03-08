SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Having a senior hurler who can put a winning stamp on the weekend is a pretty nice luxury to have.
Just ask Baylor’s baseball team, which feels pretty rich with Hayden Kettler on its side. Kettler opened the game with six scoreless innings before encountering trouble in the seventh, but his pitching set the tone in a 6-4 series-clinching BU win on Sunday at Baggett Stadium.
Baylor (10-5) dropped Friday’s opener, 2-1, in 11 innings despite taking a 1-0 lead into the ninth. But the Bears rallied to claim the final two games to win the series, marking the second time this year they’ve been able to climb out of such a hole, as they followed the same trajectory against Nebraska.
Kettler (3-1) more than did his part, as he allowed only one hit and no runs through the first six innings. In the seventh, the Mustangs (5-11) adjusted to Kettler’s approach and tagged three hits against the starter to chase him from the game. Poly ended up scoring four runs in that sixth, cutting the Bears’ lead to 6-4. But the BU bullpen did the job to stop the bleeding. Logan Freeman recorded two key outs in the eighth to build a bridge to closer Luke Boyd, who tossed a scoreless ninth for his sixth save of the year.
Boyd’s effort was emblematic of the Bears’ bounce-back weekend. He recorded his first blown save in Friday’s loss, but was able to come back strong in this one.
Kettler, meanwhile, struck out seven in 6.1 innings and walked only one. Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez praised the way his reliable Sunday starter stuck to the game plan and made the Mustangs work in every at-bat.
“The ability to throw the breaking ball for a strike, and then get guys to chase it, and get a fastball to go in and out when he needed it. Then go back to a breaking ball,” Rodriguez said in a postgame radio interview. “We kept going to what (the Mustangs) were trying to take away, but they had a really difficult time staying with the plan. We kept him in there probably a little too long, but he had earned it. We wanted to keep him out there. They probably just saw the pitches too many times, and they were able to make some adjustments, so we brought in our bullpen and they did a great job.
Baylor gave Kettler a lead to work with right off the bat, scoring two in the first inning. The Bears’ No. 1 and No. 2 hitters Jared McKenzie and Chase Wehsener both smoked hits. McKenzie ended up scoring on a Nick Loftin groundout, while Wehsener did the same on Andy Thomas’s groundout to second.
To score two runs without the benefit of a hit driving them in brought a smile to the face of Rodriguez, who constantly preaches the idea of proper execution to his team.
“For us, that was a really big deal. Focusing on execution takes the brain work out of it,” Rodriguez said. “Then you just realize you simplify your task. They did just that. Nick Loftin does a phenomenal job of getting him over and we get a run in, and Andy Thomas has the ability to put the ball in play and gets another run. Next thing you know you’re up 2-0 and people can relax. Hayden can go out there and pitch a little bit better, with a little bit of ease, knowing that he’s got a couple of runs under his belt. It just makes our offense open up a little bit.”
Baylor widened the gap to 3-0 in the third, capitalizing on a pair of hits and Loftin’s sacrifice fly. That lead held up until the seventh, when the Bears plated three more runs to make it 6-0.
The Bears were able to knock Poly starter Drew Thorpe (1-1) out of the game as they walloped five hits in the inning, including an RBI double from Mack Mueller and a run-plating single by Davion Downey. That extra bit of insurance proved significant after Poly’s rally in the bottom of the inning.
Baylor totaled 12 hits, giving the Bears 30 in the final two games of the series. For the weekend, they swung the bats well, hitting .320 in the series. Wehsener led the way in the finale with a 3-for-5 outing, while McKenzie, Downey and Kyle Nevin all had two hits.
Baylor’s next action will come at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Dallas Baptist (11-4), an always feisty nonconference foe. It’s the start of a five-game homestand for the Bears, who will host Grand Canyon in their final nonconference series next weekend.
