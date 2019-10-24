The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears will make their season debut on Friday night as they host Langston in an exhibition game at 7 at the Ferrell Center.
The contest doesn’t count on the record and there probably won’t be much drama.
But the game still has value for everyone who is hungry for some live hoops, including the Lady Bears themselves.
“I know they’re ready to play games,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said about her team. “You can just tell from practice. When you have as many returning players as we do, there’s less teaching than there was last year.”
An exhibition basketball game is also a chance for hard core fans to get a sneak preview of their team. Lady Bears followers have a lot to be excited about.
Baylor returns three starters and three more players who made vital contributions off the bench during the Lady Bears’ national championship run last spring.
Mulkey is looking forward to putting those players on the court with the team’s newcomers and seeing how they fit. The Baylor coach also knows that Lady Bear nation doesn’t really care who the opponent is, they just want to see their team.
“There’re situations now where we could do scrimmages and nobody ever know about it,” Mulkey said. “I’m always appreciative of the Lady Bear fans. They just want to come and see those girls warm up.”
All of those green-and-gold-clad women’s basketball enthusiasts will be happy to see Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox in action. Cox had a scary moment in the national championship game when an ugly looking knee injury caused her to exit the battle in the third quarter. It was soon revealed, however, that Cox’s injury was relatively minor and wouldn’t require surgery.
Cox was cleared to begin full contact workouts by mid-summer and she’s currently raking in preseason accolades.
The Lady Bears star forward was named to the Katrina McClain Award preseason watch list on Thursday. Cox has been tabbed as the Big 12 preseason player of the year and selected as a preseason All-American by several publications.
She is joined by guards Juicy Landrum and DiDi Richards as returning starters. They will likely be joined in the starting five by forward NaLyssa Smith and grad transfer point guard Te’a Cooper.
After playing shooting guard at South Carolina and helping the Gamecocks reach the Sweet 16 last season, Cooper came to Baylor intent on switching to the point.
“I’m getting an indication (of how well Cooper can run the offense) in practice, but when the lights come on, let’s see if she’s the same player,” Mulkey said.
Friday night’s exhibition opener will be the first look at how some bench players and newcomers fit into the system. Forwards Aquira DeCosta and Caitlin Bickle were members of the Lady Bears’ heralded recruiting class that were freshmen last season and they’ll be competing for more minutes this time around.
Guard Moon Ursin and forward Queen Egbo figure to have increased roles after playing vital minutes for Baylor last season.
And Baylor fans will get their first look at two more newcomers – freshman guard Jordyn Oliver and grad transfer center Erin Degrate, a La Vega alum who came to the Lady Bears from Texas Tech.
Baylor will likely be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 when the Associate Press preseason poll comes out next week. The Lady Bears will definitely overmatch Langston, a NAIA team from the Sooner Athletic Conference. But the final tally isn’ the important thing on Friday.
“It does not matter what the score is,” Mulkey said. “I’m trying to get a different opponent and see different combinations together and just go play.”
