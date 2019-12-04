Foul trouble kept several of Baylor’s starters on the bench for a lot of the Lady Bears’ Big 12-SEC Challenge game against Georgia.
A stress reaction in Lauren Cox’s right foot sidelined Baylor’s preseason All-America once again on Wednesday night.
But the Lady Bears’ signature defense showed up as Baylor handed the Lady Bulldogs a 72-38 defeat at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (8-1) held Georgia to 24-percent shooting and outrebounded the Lady Bulldogs, 41-30.
Forward Queen Egbo took care of business on both ends as she led Baylor with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Frontcourt teammate NaLyssa Smith added 15 and guard Te’a Cooper contributed 11.
Washington State, Indiana and South Carolina all shot better than 40 percent against Baylor in the Lady Bears’ three games in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week.
That and lackluster rebounding were both things Baylor coach Kim Mulkey wanted to see change against Georgia (6-3), and they did.
“I was pleased, number one, with our effort,” Mulkey said. “We got in foul trouble, but I’ll live with that. I thought our effort, our energy, just getting after it was better.”
Another thing Mulkey wanted to leave behind in the islands was inconsistent free-throw shooting. Baylor knocked down 14 of 20 chances against Georgia.
Neither team shot the ball well through the first 10 minutes.
Baylor made just 4 of its first 14 shots. But Juicy Landrum hit a 3-pointer from the left side for a 15-7 Lady Bears lead late in the first quarter.
Georgia made its first shot, a 3-pointer by Gabby Connally, and then hit just 3 of 14 from the field for the rest of the quarter.
Baylor began growing its lead midway through the second quarter when Trinity Oliver came up with a steal on the defensive end and passed to Jordyn Oliver for a fast-break layup. Jordyn Oliver got fouled and completed the three-point play for a 34-20 advantage.
That helped the Lady Bears finish the second quarter on a 10-0 run. Egbo followed Oliver’s three-point play by hitting a leaning jumper in the paint and Moon Ursin capped the surge with a 3-pointer from the left side.
“I thought Trinity, Jordyn, Moon, all those guys that were out there, (Caitlin) Bickle, extended the lead to 19 at half,” Mulkey said. “That’s good for our team and it’s good for their confidence.”
Ursin came off the bench to play 11 minutes in the first half and led Baylor with nine points at the break. Egbo had eight points at halftime, all of them coming in the second quarter, as Baylor stretched out a 39-20 edge.
“It was good for us, especially coming off the bench,” Ursin said. “Coach always talks about being able to relieve those players that are out there. Getting a feel for the game early and just being ready, I think that helped us out a lot.”
Baylor’s stifling man-to-man defense kept Georgia to 25-percent shooting through the first 20 minutes and held the Lady Bulldogs without a field goal for the final 4:45 of the second quarter.
The Lady Bears couldn’t add to their halftime lead in the third quarter. But they held Georgia without a basket for the first seven-plus minutes of the fourth quarter. Baylor went on a 19-0 run during that time and iced the game.
Although Baylor saw its 36-game winning streak snapped by South Carolina on Saturday, the Lady Bears upped their current home streak to 45 straight.
Cox has now missed seven games. With Baylor only playing two contests the rest of December, Mulkey indicated earlier this week that she might hold out the star forward until January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.