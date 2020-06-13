Former Baylor guard Juicy Landrum has signed with a European professional basketball team in Lublin, Poland, the Pszczolka AZS-UCMS.
Landrum, who played four years for the Lady Bears after a spectacular high school career at La Vega, averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 points and 3.7 assists per game in the 2019-20 season. She finished her career third all-time in BU history in 3-pointers made with 170.
The two-time Super Centex Player of the Year was selected by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun in the second round of this year’s draft, but was waived before training camp ever began.
