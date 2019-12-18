Juicy Landrum had one of those afternoons when the rim seems like it’s expanded to the size of a small swimming pool.
One after another, Landrum splashed in 3-pointers to the increasing delight of her Baylor Lady Bear teammates and a big crowd at the Ferrell Center.
By the end, Landrum had set an NCAA record by making 14 of 23 from beyond the arc and scored a personal high of 42 points. She led the way as the Lady Bears posted a 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday.
But it wasn’t just Landrum who was on her game. With a house full of elementary and middle school students on “I Am Going To College Day,” the Lady Bears gave a performance worthy of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Seventh-ranked Baylor passed the ball around the half-court with speed and precision, hit shots inside and out and flustered visiting Arkansas State when it had the ball.
The Lady Bears had 37 assists on 42 made baskets on the offensive end, while holding Arkansas State to 29 percent shooting on defense. Forward NaLyssa Smith went 6-for-6 from the field on her way to 15 points. Her frontcourt teammate Queen Egbo notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and point guard Te’a Cooper came close to a double-double with eight points and 10 assists.
“I just thought we were really, really into it and very enthusiastic the way we played,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
The Lady Bears started fast as Landrum brought a high-pitched roar from the kids in attendance by hitting an opening 3-pointer.
“Once the first one went in and I heard the kids, I was like ‘OK, OK,’” Landrum said. “I felt like it got louder as time passed by.”
Guards Moon Ursin, Cooper and DiDi Richards followed with baskets to rev up Baylor’s out-of-the-blocks 12-0 run.
Arkansas State got on the board when guard Morgan Wallace put back a rebound, but by then the Red Wolves trailed 12-2 with 6:31 left in the first quarter. Arkansas State didn’t get within nine points the rest of the way.
Landrum stayed hot throughout the first half. She hit her fifth 3-pointer of the contest with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter and led the Lady Bears with 15 points at the break.
Baylor moved the ball around on the offensive end with impressive efficiency in the first 20 minutes. The Lady Bears went to the break with 19 assists on 22 made baskets.
And after committing six turnovers in the first quarter, Baylor dropped that number to zero in the second quarter for a 19-6 assist-to-turnover ratio.
All of that helped the Lady Bears take a 58-19 edge to halftime.
Meanwhile, Mulkey suspected her top 3-point shooter would stay hot.
“When you’re feeling it as a shooter, you’re feeling it,” Mulkey said. “I went in at halftime and I told them, ‘If you get a chance, let Juicy break the record today.’ Well, I was talking about the Baylor record. ... It just kept building. ... It’s just a joy to watch teammates be happy for each other.”
Landrum hit four 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half to tie Baylor’s single game mark. She nailed her 10th, school-record setting trey with 3:41 left in the third quarter. Landrum passed up Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth, both of whom had hit nine treys in a game.
That set the Baylor guard’s aim on the Big 12 record of 11 3-pointers. Landrum threw in her 12th trey with 7:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. She followed that by hitting No. 13 with 3:02 to go and, finally, the NCAA record 3-pointer with 2:01 left.
The record-setting trey created a roar that registered 131.7 decibels, which is comparable to a jet engine’s noise, according to the Baylor athletic communications office.
Almost as soon as Landrum hit her 14th 3-pointer, Baylor called a 30-second timeout and the Lady Bears swarmed the hot-shooting La Vega alum Landrum.
“It was a great feeling,” Landrum said. “Family. Sisters. Just to have them cheering me on and help me make that record is a great feeling.”
Lamar’s Moe Kinard previously held the NCAA record for single-game 3-pointers after she hit 13 against Denver on Nov. 23 of 2018.
Landrum also showed she isn’t a one-dimensional player as she tallied eight rebounds and seven assists. Midway through the third quarter, Landrum came up with a steal, then slipped a behind-the-back pass to Richards on a fast break. Richards had a wide smile on her face as she put in the fast-break layup.
“She listened to me,” Mulkey said. “Did y’all not see when she’s coming down the floor? (I said), ‘It’s time to throw it behind the back, behind the back!’”
The Lady Bears coach sent her team into their Christmas break and a chance to go home for the holiday with smiles and a happy memory.
“(Landrum) did it with a lot of young kids here that probably will always hear that name Juicy for the rest of their lives because she grew up in Waco,” Mulkey said. “They’ll say, ‘I was there that day when she broke the record.’”
BEAR FACTS: Landrum moved into a tie for seventh place in career 3-pointers for the Lady Bears. She needed six to reach the 10th place spot entering the contest and now has 139 for her career, moving past Jessika Stratton (131), Alexis Jones (132) and Alexis Prince (136), and tying Emily Niemann. ... Baylor set a team record for 3-pointers made with 15, surpassing the previous mark of 13 that was accomplished three times.
