It’s happened enough this season for the Baylor Lady Bears to be considered a trend.
Call it Juicy ball.
Lady Bears senior guard Juicy Landrum was feeling the rhythm and the rest of the Baylor squad picked up the beat to cruise past Iowa State, 83-62, on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Landrum scored at all three levels as she went 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She wrecked Iowa State’s zone defense on the way to a game-high 22 points.
It was Landrum’s highest output since she set an NCAA record by tossing in 14 3-pointers against Arkansas State back on Dec. 18.
“Juicy is going to go down in the history of this program holding that NCAA record and when she’s open, shoot it,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
But Landrum wasn’t the only Lady Bear with an impressive stat line in the win over the Cyclones. Junior guard DiDi Richards came close to a triple double as she posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists with four blocks to boot. Forward Lauren Cox had a double-double, too, with 16 points and 10 boards. Guard Te’a Cooper tallied 19 points and six assists and forward Queen Egbo scored 12.
It all added up to Baylor’s 48th straight Big 12 win and its 11th-consecutive victory overall this season. The Lady Bears improved to 18-1 on the season and 7-0 in the Big 12 going into a key conference game at Texas (14-6, 6-2) on Friday.
Freshman Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw led Iowa State with 17 points. The Cyclones (12-7, 4-4) had four players in double digits scoring.
But Baylor established a big led in the first half and never let Iowa State climb back within 15 after the break.
NaLyssa Smith, who missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain, entered the game a little more than two minutes gone from the first quarter. She was effective, scoring two points with four rebounds, despite playing just 12 minutes.
“It was good to give NaLyssa some minutes to just get up and down the floor a little bit,” Mulkey said. “Give her some game atmosphere there.”
The Lady Bears took control at the end of the first quarter and early in the second with a 17-2 run that helped them establish a 20-point lead.
Landrum nailed a 3-pointer from the left side with 10 seconds left in the opening period that seemed to launch Baylor into the second. Landrum stayed hot from beyond the arc, hitting treys on back-to-back drips down the floor at one point to boost the Lady Bears to a 43-20 advantage with 3:12 left in the half.
“Just pull the trigger and shoot,” Landrum said. “(Mulkey) has confidence in me and I have confidence in myself and that just allows me to be able to shoot like that.”
Landrum also finished off a couple of fast breaks, one on a dish from Cooper and another on an assist from Moon Ursin.
Baylor’s tough man-to-man defense took hold during the second quarter as well. The Lady Bears held Iowa State to a single field goal during a stretch that lasted almost seven minutes.
“One of the things when you play Baylor is obviously the runs that they get,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “They give you a knockout punch. You miss a free throw, you miss a layup. You’re not going to score with them, maybe, but you’ve got to find every chance you get to stop the bleeding. When that doesn’t happen, it goes from a decent game to a 23-point game at halftime.”
Baylor outshot a traditionally sharpshooting Iowa State team from 3-point range. The Lady Bears went 9 of 18 from beyond the arc in the contest while the Cyclones hit 8 of 25.
