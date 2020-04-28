After waiting for more than six hours to hear his name in Saturday’s NFL Draft, Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston couldn’t contain his emotions when Los Angeles coach Sean McVay called to say the Rams had drafted him in the seventh round.
First Johnston grabbed the Baylor beanie off his head. Then he started rocking back and forth in his chair at his home in China Spring while holding on gingerly to his cell phone.
“No way coach, let’s go, I’m down,” Johnston shouted into his phone. “I’m freakin’ stoked. This is unreal.”
When the selection came across the TV screen, everybody in the Johnston household went crazy. The uproar was so loud that Clay was concerned that he damaged McVay’s hearing.
“I probably startled him a little when I screamed and he heard the whole room erupt,” Johnston said. “It probably blew his eardrum out. But hey, I was just pumped, that was my natural reaction.”
It didn’t matter that Johnston was the No. 234 pick out of 255 in the three-day draft. What mattered was that a team was confident enough to draft him after he’d spent the last six months rehabbing after tearing his ACL in the sixth game of the 2019 season against Texas Tech.
Johnston grew up around NFL players since his dad, Kent Johnston, had been a strength and conditioning coach in the league for 24 years. Now Clay is getting his chance to be one of those players, and was glad to have his parents and brothers around to celebrate the moment with him.
“Being able to celebrate that moment with your family, and experiencing the joy with everyone, that’s what made it so much better for me,” Johnston said. “I was seeing how pumped my brothers were and my mom and dad, and coach (Corey) Campbell, our strength coach, was there. We went nuts.”
After making second-team all-Big 12 in 2018, Johnston was playing at an All-America level at midseason last fall. He had already amassed 58 tackles with eight for loss in six games and made his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech.
But as he tried to cut, Johnston’s left knee collapsed under him. Johnston hoped that his knee was only hyperextended, but he soon learned it was a season-ending ACL injury.
While his teammates went on to make the Big 12 championship game followed by Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957, Johnston watched the rest of the season from the sideline and began working his knee back into the shape.
Despite the injury, pro teams still had Johnston on their radar as he was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. Johnston wasn’t ready to go through full drills at the combine, but he did get a chance to talk to some teams including the Rams.
“I sat down with their linebackers coach (Joe Barry) for a meeting,” Johnston said. “And he said, ‘Let’s not even talk about X’s and O’s, let’s just talk about life.’ So we talked about life. If you would have asked me if they would have been the team to draft me, I would have been a little surprised. But by God, I’m so thankful that they did.”
Due to the coronavirus, it remains to be seen whether NFL training camps will begin on time in July. But Johnston said his knee is getting close to 100 percent and hopes to be ready to go full speed when teams start practicing.
“Who knows when we’ll actually be able to go to the facility and get to the football side of things,” Johnston said. “I think it’s going to benefit me more and more just because it will allow me to heal more and more, Lord willing. But yeah, I feel really good. I can sprint full-speed and I’m almost cutting max-speed, but I’m just trying to be careful. I don’t want to be too risky.”
Johnston said the Rams have already scheduled virtual meetings that will allow rookies to start learning about the organization and the coaches’ expectations.
“They’re going to try to get something going within the next month or two,” Johnston said. “We have virtual meetings that start May 11, and they’re sending me stuff to go get ready to do that. I just expect to learn how the organization is run. Meet with the D-coordinator (Brandon Staley), the linebacker coaches and just start learning the schematics of everything and how everything functions in the organization as well as on the football field, from the X’s and O’s to just everything.”
Kent Johnston is now assisting former Baylor coach Matt Rhule on the Carolina Panthers’ strength and conditioning staff after previously working with NFL teams in Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Seattle, Cleveland and San Diego.
Spending so much time around NFL teams as a kid, Clay grew to love the league’s culture while seeing how teams bonded. Now he’ll be back in an NFL locker room trying to prove he belongs as a player.
“I would say I love the camaraderie of being around the guys in the locker room,” Johnston said. “It’s a place where you can talk some friendly smack and people’s feelings don’t get hurt. I love competing and just being around the locker room with your brothers. I’m ready to get back into that routine and just go to work with them and go win some games.”
