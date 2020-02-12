Former Houston Cougars assistant Justin Johnson was named Baylor’s running backs coach to complete head coach Dave Aranda’s on-field staff.
The Cougars ranked 37th in the FBS with 188.2 yards rushing per game in Johnson’s one-year stint as running backs coach in 2019.
“Justin has a great track record of developing young players and he brings a lot of energy,” Aranda said. “I think his ability to recruit the state of Texas, particularly the city of Houston, is going to be a great advantage for us. He’s a family man that loves football and wants to be able to push our student-athletes to be the best they can be.”
Johnson played wide receiver for the Cougars from 2008-11, and was an all-Conference USA pick during his senior season. He was an offensive quality control coach for the Cougars in 2012 before becoming a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2013.
He went on to become an offensive analyst at Kansas in 2016-17 before serving as the Jayhawks’ wide receivers coach in 2018.
“I’m thrilled for this opportunity at a great university like Baylor that excels not only in athletics but also in academics,” Johnson said. “I feel grateful and blessed for the opportunity to work with Coach Aranda, one of the most well respected and knowledgeable coaches in the country.”
Johnson joins a Baylor offensive coaching staff that includes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Larry Fedora, offensive line coach Joe Wickline, wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz and tight ends coach Shawn Bell.
Baylor’s defensive staff includes defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Ron Roberts, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire, cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart and safeties coach and special teams coordinator Matt Powledge.
