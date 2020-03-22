Throughout his three-year tenure at Baylor, Matt Rhule never relied on one workhorse to amass most of the Bears’ rushing yardage.
It was always a ground game by committee with JaMycal Hasty, John Lovett and Trestan Ebner leading the way.
That shared approach will pay off for new Baylor running backs coach Justin Johnson. Though Hasty has exhausted his eligibility and is hoping for an NFL career, Lovett and Ebner will be back in 2020 for their senior years.
Johnson is looking forward to getting on the field to coach them along with younger backs like Craig (Sqwirl) Williams, Abram Smith, Jonah White and freshman Taye McWilliams.
“I got a great room and we’re kind of coming in at this point and we’re in the process of evaluating and developing our own opinion about the guys,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s on that clean slate. It’s more about building that relationship right now, trying to get comfortable with each other, opening up.”
Of course, the coronavirus outbreak has interrupted Baylor’s spring training plans along with those of every other college football program.
But Johnson is thankful for the opportunity to join new Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s coaching staff after spending the 2019 season coaching running backs for the Houston Cougars. Last year’s stint at his alma mater was preceded by a three-year run at Kansas where he served two seasons as an offensive analyst before becoming the wide receivers coach in 2017.
Aranda believes Johnson is a strong addition to his staff, not only for his coaching skills but as a recruiter.
“Justin has a great track record of developing young players,” Aranda said. “He brings a lot of energy. I think his ability to recruit the state of Texas, particularly the city of Houston, is going to be a great advantage for us. He’s a family man that loves football and wants to be able to push our student-athletes to be the best they can be.”
Johnson’s familiarity with Houston goes back to his playing days for the Cougars. A 2007 graduate of Richardson Berkner High School, he played running back for the Cougars before eventually excelling at receiver.
As a senior in 2011, Johnson finished second on the team with 87 catches for 1,229 yards and 12 touchdowns on the way to earning all-Conference USA accolades for a Houston team that finished 13-1 with Case Keenum at quarterback.
“I came in under Art Briles and then I left under Kevin Sumlin,” Johnson said. “I came in as a triple-option running quarterback, so basically a running back. I started at running back and then our system went to a four-wide spread. I did the math, and there were four receivers and one running back. So I became a receiver.”
Johnson knew he wanted to coach and became an offensive quality control assistant for the Cougars in 2012 before serving as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2013.
Coaching under former Kansas coach David Beaty for three years beginning in 2016, Johnson got his introduction to the Big 12. Following his one-year stint at his alma mater, Johnson is glad to be back in the Big 12 on Aranda’s staff with a chance to work with veteran Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora.
“What made it easy was after seeing the vision and understanding what was happening here and also still getting to recruit the great state,” Johnson said. “Meeting Coach Aranda, his vision, his philosophy. Coach Fedora coming in, all of our offensive staff that was being put together. It made it a lot easier once you started getting down to that.”
Johnson will soak in all the knowledge he can from Fedora, who has been a head coach at North Carolina and Southern Mississippi and has a reputation for developing innovative offenses.
“He’s had head coaching experience, so he definitely knows how to run the room,” Johnson said. “You can get in there and get up under him and just learn and absorb everything you possibly can. I mean he’s had elite quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, every position all across the board. So it’s exciting to learn under that, grow under that, to continue my development as a coach as well.”
