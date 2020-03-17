Two weeks before LSU’s football practice opened last summer, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson was playing in a basketball game at his church when he suddenly collapsed to the ground.
The big man picked himself up off the court. But something wasn’t right with his knees.
“You can’t even explain it,” Johnson said. “Just running, and boom, there it goes. Somehow, someway, I got up and I kind of hobbled off the court. And then, I was sitting down and I stood up, and then the other one went. I ruptured both of my patellar tendons, so I was sidelined. It was just a freak accident.”
Since his mobility was limited following his injuries, Johnson couldn’t coach practice on the field. So LSU coach Ed Orgeron hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach Bill Johnson to coach the Tigers’ defensive line and moved Dennis Johnson to defensive analyst.
It was a different role, but Johnson was happy that he could be part of LSU’s 2019 national championship team. The Tigers finished off their 15-0 season with a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game on Jan. 13.
“When you win that last one, it’s a big deal,” Johnson said. “It’s literally life-changing. It’s something that follows you for the rest of your life. The ability to prepare for that game and win that game was incredible.”
Eleven days after LSU won the championship, Johnson was named Baylor’s defensive line coach by new head coach Dave Aranda. Aranda served as LSU’s defensive coordinator for four seasons before accepting his first head coaching job on Jan. 16.
Johnson has deep LSU roots since he was a defensive lineman for the Tigers for three seasons from 2009-11 before returning as a graduate assistant in 2014. He was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2015 where he served three seasons before switching to defensive line coach in 2018.
Leaving his alma mater wasn’t easy. It was especially hard leaving Orgeron since he had given him his first full-time assistant’s job.
“The whole time he’s been there, I’ve been there,” Johnson said. “He gave me my first full-time job, taught me a lot of techniques, introduced me to a bunch of people. So obviously that was hard. I didn’t want to necessarily just leave him. But you come to a place where you know you’re going to do well and you’re going to learn a lot and be put in different positions. So that part kind of made it easier.”
Aranda is excited that Johnson agreed to join him at Baylor. Not only does Aranda like what Johnson brings to the table as a coach, but also as a recruiter.
"Dennis is one of the top recruiters in the country," Aranda said. "He has a great personality that goes along with being a great fundamental teacher. Dennis is a loyal friend and I am looking forward to recruiting Texas with him and seeing the defensive line that he is going to develop."
Johnson has one of the most challenging jobs on Aranda’s staff since Baylor has to replace its entire starting defensive line from last year’s 11-3 squad. All-America junior end James Lynch, all-Big 12 senior nosetackle Bravvion Roy and fifth-year senior end James Lockhart combined to make Baylor's defensive line the best in the conference.
Lynch decided to forgo his senior year after earning Big 12 defensive player of the year as he set a single-season school record with 13½ sacks. He also holds the Baylor career record with 22 sacks in three seasons.
Though that trio will be hard to replace, younger players saw considerable time behind them like Chidi Ogbonnaya, TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall. Redshirt freshman Harrison White, true freshman James Sylvester, sophomore Cole Maxwell and junior Ryan Hall could also make an impact.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, it might be summer before Baylor practices again. But Johnson is looking forward to getting a closer look at the defensive linemen he will be working with.
“We’ve seen tape of the ones that have played, obviously, and it’s not like there’s a bunch of film because they’re young,” Johnson said. “Some of them haven’t played really any snaps yet. So I’m prepared to get them in the best position so that when that time comes, there’s no stepping back. It’s all just moving forward.”
After serving as an analyst last year, Johnson is looking forward to getting back on the field to instruct his players.
“It’s hard to try to just talk about hand placement and locking people out without actually doing it,” Johnson said. “So I need to get in there and show exact hand placement, show how to get on and off a block. Coaching with an energy is a big thing. One thing I definitely learned from Coach O from his first days at LSU, your players want to feel you. So you go out there and you show up with energy and the passion that you have, and it’s sure to follow.”
Though it’s difficult to coach defense in an offensive-oriented league like the Big 12, Johnson is looking forward to the challenge. Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said the Bears will still employ a 3-3-5 defensive alignment that was highly effective last season under Phil Snow, but he’ll also use a 4-3-4 scheme.
Johnson is familiar with some of the Big 12 teams since LSU beat Texas, 45-38, in the second game of the 2019 season before pulling off a 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
“When we were getting ready to play OU, we watched Baylor because they played them twice,” Johnson said. “So seeing the schemes that they used against them, we saw some things that we liked. Being in this league and knowing the things that you have to stop coming into it, you feel a certain type of advantage. But this league is a very offensive-happy league. Playing defense, you’ve got to be on it every snap.”
While leaving LSU is an adjustment for Johnson, the transition is easier since he knows Aranda and former LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz, who is Baylor’s receivers coach. He also knows safeties and special teams coach Matt Powledge from his days as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State and Kentucky.
“There are familiar faces around here,” Johnson said. “Being around people that you’ve seen and you coached with and you trust, it’s been an easy adjustment. And the people here have been amazing, very welcoming, checking on you every chance they get. So the transition has been great, easier than I was anticipating.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.