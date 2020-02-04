On Baylor’s 175th anniversary as a university, former basketball star Ekpe Udoh came back to the Ferrell Center on Saturday to watch and marvel at the nation’s No. 1 team.
Udoh was highly impressed by how Baylor’s defense got into the pockets of TCU and made the Horned Frogs work for every point they got.
How Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell played against TCU’s Desmond Bane with such physicality that the Horned Frogs’ leading scorer failed to score in the first half.
How fourth-year junior forward Mark Vital threw his body all over the court, taking on any TCU player who moved into his path. How senior forward Freddie Gillespie gave up two inches to 6-11 TCU center Kevin Samuel but produced an inspiring 12-point, 11-rebound, six-block performance.
How everybody who came into the game for the Bears played unselfishly for the greater good of making the Bears a superior basketball team.
And yes, they’re very good. Following Saturday’s 68-52 win over TCU and Monday’s 73-67 win at Kansas State, the Bears have reeled off a school-record 19 straight wins to improve to 20-1 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12. They’re No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the third straight week after topping the poll for just one week in the history of the program in 2017.
“It’s impressive,” said Udoh following the TCU game. “They have a bunch of guys who get it and are connected and enjoy playing together. They’ve got a bunch of dogs on the court and they know it. You see how they grind out these games. I think that’s special, especially come March Madness when you really need to get stops.”
If it’s Baylor’s gritty defense that caught Udoh’s eye, it’s because that was his specialty during the only season he played for the Bears in 2009-10. He then became the highest drafted player in program history when Golden State picked him sixth in the NBA draft.
The Edmond, Okla., native sat out the previous season after transferring from Michigan where he played for two seasons.
Baylor’s 2007-08 squad broke through for the first NCAA tournament berth under Scott Drew after he took over a scandal ridden program in 2003. But it was the Udoh-led Bears that showed they could be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come.
The Bears switched from a man-to-man to a zone-based defense toward the end of the 2008-09 season and reached the championship game of the NIT before losing to Penn State.
With Udoh at its heart, Baylor’s zone baffled opponents throughout the 2009-10 season as the Bears finished 28-8 and reached the Elite Eight before losing 78-71 to eventual national champion Duke in the Elite Eight in Houston.
That zone was custom fit for the 6-10 Udoh’s defensive prowess, rebounding and shot blocking ability. Drew said he’s never coached a better help-side defender than Udoh, who always seemed to be at the right place at the right time.
The Bears looked like Redwoods with 6-10 forward Anthony Jones and 7-0, 280-pound Josh Lomers joining Udoh in the frontcourt. They were hard to shoot over and difficult to maneuver through.
High-scoring Tweety Carter and LaceDarius Dunn were Baylor’s starting guards while both forward Quincy Acy and guard A.J. Walton were excellent defenders off the bench.
That was arguably the best defensive team Drew ever put on the floor until this season.
The Redwood look is gone, but these guys function like a chainsaw carving up opposing teams’ game plans.
Playing man-to-man defense almost exclusively this season, the Bears have produced phenomenal results. They rank among the national leaders by allowing 58 points per game, a 38.4 shooting percentage and a 31.1 3-point percentage.
The Bears relish making other teams look messy. In their 9-0 Big 12 start, the Bears have limited six opponents to 55 points or less.
“From my year to this team, I don’t think we’ve had a defensive team like we’re seeing this year,” Udoh said. “Getting guys in who are hungry who might not have names, but are making a name for themselves as a group.”
Baylor’s roster isn’t stacked with top 50 national recruits. The Bears play like underdogs with something to prove.
No one embodies that more than Gillespie, a former NCAA Division III player from Carleton College, a small liberal arts school in Northfield, Minn. After arriving at Baylor two years ago as a walk-on, Gillespie has emerged as a Big 12 player of the year candidate as he averages 10 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.
Led by Gillespie and Vital, the Bears are beasts on the boards with a plus-six per game rebounding differential.
“Man, it is impressive, isn’t it?” Udoh said. “A D-III transfer. Just from the summer seeing him work until now it’s amazing what he’s doing for this team, giving it his all and playing defense at a high level and converting on the offensive end. I mean he’s a really big boost for them. I didn’t see this. He was an active body, but I didn’t really see it in the team dynamic. But to see this now is just spectacular. All the kudos to him. He’s put in the work with the coaching staff.”
Unlike the 2009-10 Elite Eight team, this year’s lineup is much smaller with starting guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Mitchell joined by Devonte Bandoo acting as the microwave off the bench.
They’re all scoring threats, but they also contribute to Baylor’s lockdown defense while going after rebounds with gusto.
Great guard play often translates into deep NCAA tournament runs. If the Bears land a No. 1 regional seed, they’ll likely play in the South Regional at Houston’s Toyota Center.
This time, the Bears hope to get out of Houston and make the Final Four in Atlanta. Witnessing a defense built for success, Udoh would watch with a lot of joy.
